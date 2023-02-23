The Highest-Rated Charging Pads And Stations On Amazon

Behind every piece of technology you use every day, there’s an unsightly rattail of wires just begging to be untangled and then promptly hidden from sight.
If you’re tired of wading through a knotted nest of cords every day or often forget to charge your phone, earbuds, tablet and smartwatch, it’s probably time to upgrade to a multi-use charging station. It’s a one-stop shop that charges all of your devices at the same time, without a gaggle of wires to trip over.
From power pads to tablet holders to three-in-one charging stations, we’ve rounded up the highest-rated and bestselling multi-chargers across Amazon. For each item listed, we’ll give you the review stats, letting you crunch the numbers on these beloved chargers and see for yourself what all the fuss is about.
They’ll clean up your bedside table, remind you to charge your AirPods and make a great addition to a home office or work space. Additionally, these multi-port wonders can make for a great family docking station to check in everyone’s devices before heading to bed.
HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.
An upright Apple charging station for newer and older iPhone alike
Score:
4.8 stars out of 1,754 Amazon ratings
Apple lovers will drool over this user-friendly sharing station. With Apple ports for your iPhone and AirPods, it works for older models of iPhones that don't have wireless charging. It comes in black, white and rose gold and uses an included USB-C cord to bring power to the entire station. Promising review:
"I really like this charger. I can recharge all 3 apple products at once. No extra cords to worry about. It acts like a stand keeping the phone upright. I can look at the phone screen without taking it off the charger. The best part for me is, I never forget putting on my apple watch since it sits right next to the phone. Totally convenient. The charger works very quickly. Takes no time to get my phone back up to 100%. IT is light weight to bring along on trips. I am very happy and recommend this product." — Janet Kennedy
A super sleek station to wirelessly charge everything
Score:
4.3 stars out of 56,986 Amazon ratings
Clean up your nightstand and remember to charge your daily devices with this sleek power station that comes in five colors. The phone section works to quickly charge any wireless charging phone, with sections for your smartwatch and wireless earbuds. It has an optional light sensor to signal when you're all charged up and uses one hidden USB cord. Check the compatible devices list to ensure it will work for you.
Promising review:
"I got this for my boyfriend as a Christmas present and he loves how it looks. There are no more cords lying around everywhere near the bed. He loves the sleek look of the charger and uses it everyday for all of his apple products. It works great in the home and is easy to unplug and take with you if you are traveling on the go for a couple days. You only need to take one cube and its easy to set up. The lights tell you if your products are charged, if they are not charging, and while they are charging. Great product!" — Sydney
A moveable station that can become a flat charging pad
Score:
4.6 stars out of 8,495 Amazon ratings
Totally foldable, this versatile sharing station lets you lay your devices completely flat or at 45- and 60-degree angles, with your phone oriented vertical or horizontal. Charge your smartphone, smartwatch and wireless earbuds at the same time and clean up your desk or bedside space. Make sure to check if your devices are compatible before purchasing. This comes in four colors. Promising review
: "I hate clutter and am always looking for ways to organize things. I was getting tired of looking at 3 different charging cords on my nightstand that were always getting tangled and looking messy. I found this incredibly convenient 3-in-1 charger and I'm so pleased with it! It looks so sleek and doesn't take up much space on my nightstand. I like that the stand folds so I can bring it on trips. Everything does seem to charge pretty quickly, however I usually just place all 3 of my devices on it before bed so that's not a concern for me. I like that everything charges via magnets for quick placement or grab and go, you don't have to fumble with the port. There's a blue light function that I haven't seen a need for but luckily you can turn it off. I looked at many 3-in-1 chargers but I'm glad I went with this one! Would highly recommend." — Jenna Van de Water
A foldable charging pad that turns into a triangular phone holder
Score:
4.3 stars out of 10,455 Amazon ratings
Lie it flat or fold it into a triangular stand — this wireless, magnetic charging pad is as versatile as it is functional. Charge your smartphone, smartwatch and wireless earbuds at the same time. This comes in 9 colors and works with an array of devices, but be sure to check that yours are compatible before buying. Promising review:
"Great to charge everything overnight off one USB port. Depending on the hotel chain, power near the bedside may be very limited. This was the solution, no regrets. Packable, universal and quick to charge. Checks all the boxes for Apple and non-Apple devices on the go. Would buy again, recommend to travelers too." — Noel the Pilot
A charging rack that keeps up to five devices neatly in line
Score:
4.4 stars out of 6,827 Amazon ratings
Five charging ports, three Apple lightning cables and two USB-C mini cables make this multi-charging station your new daily favorite. It has removable inserts to accomodate all your devices and an entire unit on and off switch to conserve power when not actively charging. Promising review: "
I bought this for my husband for Christmas, and he actually loves it. He set it up in his office and keeps his phone, his tablet, his old phone ( which he uses for e-books) a vape pen and a pen light on it. Honestly, I thought he'd let it sit there empty just gathering dust, but he really uses it and I think it has cut down on some of the cord mess!! Definitely worth it!!" — Amazon customer
Or this rack with room for six devices as well as earbuds and a smart watch
Score:
4.4 stars out of 3,529 Amazon ratings
This baby has it all: six ports, six cables (a mix of Apple lightning, USB-C and micro USB), and a charging spot for your wireless earbuds and smart watch. Charge your iPad, Kindle and phone at the same time and create a docking station for your entire family. Promising review:
"My students are trying to use this charger to charge their phones because it charges so fast! I bought this charge my students dead iPads and it works well. It's been holding up in my classroom (which many hands unplugging and plugging their equipment) so Im sure it will hold up anywhere. I highly recommend buying this." — VikiE
A Samsung-ready wireless charging station if you're tired of iPhone everything
Score:
4.4 stars out of 2,794 Amazon ratings
Finally, a charging station that's all about Samsung. Charge your Galaxy phone, wireless earbuds and Galaxy watch at the same time, with your phone placed vertically or horizontally. This comes in four colors. Promising review:
"This charger works well for me to charge all of my electronics. My phone, watch, and earbuds all charge very quickly. Easy to set up and take with me when I travel. Did I say it's a fast charger? My watch is usually charged in under an hour, and the phone is right there even when fully depleted. Also, many of the wireless chargers say they charge through a case. That is not always been my experience working well. This one charges very quickly. I recommend." — Bob T