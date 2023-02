The Highest-Rated Charging Pads And Stations On Amazon

A moveable station that can become a flat charging pad

4.6 stars out of 8,495 Amazon ratingsTotally foldable, this versatile sharing station lets you lay your devices completely flat or at 45- and 60-degree angles, with your phone oriented vertical or horizontal. Charge your smartphone, smartwatch and wireless earbuds at the same time and clean up your desk or bedside space. Make sure to check if your devices are compatible before purchasing. This comes in four colors.: "I hate clutter and am always looking for ways to organize things. I was getting tired of looking at 3 different charging cords on my nightstand that were always getting tangled and looking messy. I found this incredibly convenient 3-in-1 charger and I'm so pleased with it! It looks so sleek and doesn't take up much space on my nightstand. I like that the stand folds so I can bring it on trips. Everything does seem to charge pretty quickly, however I usually just place all 3 of my devices on it before bed so that's not a concern for me. I like that everything charges via magnets for quick placement or grab and go, you don't have to fumble with the port. There's a blue light function that I haven't seen a need for but luckily you can turn it off. I looked at many 3-in-1 chargers but I'm glad I went with this one! Would highly recommend." — Jenna Van de Water