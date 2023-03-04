ShoppingFashiontargetdenim

Reviewers Heartily Endorse These 8 Pairs Of Jeans From Target

Whether you’re on the hunt for standby skinnies or a new wide-leg style, the red dot retailer has an affordable pair.

Knox Rose high-rise <a href="https://goto.target.com/c/2706071/81938/2092?subId1=6400abe9e4b0a96d9cd1f803&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2Fwomen-s-high-rise-bootcut-jeans-knox-rose%2F-%2FA-83891476" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="bootcut jeans" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6400abe9e4b0a96d9cd1f803" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://goto.target.com/c/2706071/81938/2092?subId1=6400abe9e4b0a96d9cd1f803&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2Fwomen-s-high-rise-bootcut-jeans-knox-rose%2F-%2FA-83891476" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">bootcut jeans</a>, Universal Thread <a href="https://goto.target.com/c/2706071/81938/2092?subId1=6400abe9e4b0a96d9cd1f803&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2Fwomen-s-mid-rise-skinny-jeans-universal-thread%2F-%2FA-79655306" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="skinny jeans" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6400abe9e4b0a96d9cd1f803" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://goto.target.com/c/2706071/81938/2092?subId1=6400abe9e4b0a96d9cd1f803&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2Fwomen-s-mid-rise-skinny-jeans-universal-thread%2F-%2FA-79655306" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">skinny jeans</a>, Wild Fable <a href="https://goto.target.com/c/2706071/81938/2092?subId1=6400abe9e4b0a96d9cd1f803&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2Fwomen-s-super-high-rise-distressed-straight-jeans-wild-fable-medium-wash%2F-%2FA-85568363" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="distressed jeans" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6400abe9e4b0a96d9cd1f803" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://goto.target.com/c/2706071/81938/2092?subId1=6400abe9e4b0a96d9cd1f803&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2Fwomen-s-super-high-rise-distressed-straight-jeans-wild-fable-medium-wash%2F-%2FA-85568363" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">distressed jeans</a>
Target
Knox Rose high-rise bootcut jeans, Universal Thread skinny jeans, Wild Fable distressed jeans

Maybe you’re finally ready to retire your skinny jeans and have your heart set on finding the perfect wide-leg or straight-leg style denim. Or maybe your weight has fluctuated and you’re in desperate need of a pair that feels more comfortable. Can you really find new dungarees without a price tag into the triple digits? Friends, it’s moments like these that Target was made for.

We pored over thousands of customer reviews for jeans on the retailer’s website and it turns out there are several pairs that are so beloved, they’re about to reach cult status. Whatever your body type is and whatever style you’re looking for, Target has jeans for you for a seriously low price.

1
Target
A distressed, straight-leg pair in a medium wash
Rating: 4.5 out of 5 stars

The key for hunting for distressed jeans is finding a pair that looks like they’re worn with age even if they actually aren’t. This pair from Wild Fable is exactly what well-made, authentic-looking distressed jeans look like. Customers love that they’re comfy, flattering and look good worn with either sneakers or boots. Oh, and they’re only $25.

Promising review: “I absolutely love these jeans! They are so comfortable, the fit is perfect and hugs in the right places. For the price they are amazing, just like a pair for designer jeans but at a great price! I may or may not have ordered 2 pairs.” — Ashmichelle
$25 at Target
2
Target
Classic skinny jeans with just the right amount of stretch
Rating: 4.2 out of 5 stars

If skinny jeans are your ride-or-die style, this pair is for you. The high cut is flattering for a wide range of body types and customers who left reviews love how stretchy the fabric is. It comes in three different colors and there are also size options for people on either end of the height spectrum.

Promising review: “This is the proper way to make jeans! Excellent combination of materials for comfort and wearability. Light enough for crazy west coast Florida weather, yet durable at the same time. The exact inseam for average height persons, 32 in. anyone with longer legs would be out of luck if they are looking for jeans which cover the ankle or like the roll up option. This was the 14L. Usually a long should be 34 in inseam. It is highly suggested to hang to dry to prevent shrinkage, even this combination of fabric. Soft enough they don’t need a dryer’s heated fluff. Resilient material, good stretch while wearing without being stretched and too loose by the end of your day. Thanks to the inspection team for ensuring proper measurements.” — Hissed Kat
$28 at Target
3
Target
A cult-favorite pair of Levi’s
Rating: 4.2 out of 5 stars

Levi’s legendary butt-boosting “wedgie” jeans require little introduction — the rigid style has earned a zealous following in the past few years. Inspired by a vintage style, they boast a classic straight leg and a super-high rise, and come in a heavyweight stretch cotton blend.

Promising review: “I purchased the 27 and 28 in indigo blue. I’m usually a solid 28 in Abercrombie jeans. 28 waist /39 hips & 5’1 in height . I love the quality of the jeans they are a bit baggy beneath the knee. The jeans go to my ankles or past, I will probably cut them right above the ankles. Both jeans fit but I prefer the 28 to be comfortable, if I wear the 27 then I will be standing most of the time lol. Everyone is right about the jeans making your bottom look good and hold in your tummy comfortably. I bought the darker ones too, queen of the meadow. I think they fit the same, I prefer the 28 in that color as well but can wear either one.” — Eed
$69.99 at Target
4
Target
A straight-fit style ideal for curvy bodies
Rating: 4 out of 5 stars

Customers who describe their body type as curvy especially love these jeans. The relaxed fit and vintage wash gives them a laid back vibe and the soft fabric makes them feel like you’ve already been wearing them for years — in the best way possible.

Promising review: “These jeans are so comfortable and really cute. I have a curvy body and they fit very well. I am also pretty short (5’1”) and I didn’t need to tailor the pants.” — Nadia S.
$28 at Target
5
Target
A pair of bootcut jeans that “fit like a glove”
Rating: 4.5 out of 5 stars

Bootcut jeans are flattering on every body type and this pair from Knox Rose nails the sweet spot of looking both sophisticated and chill. Customers who left reviews are obsessed with how comfortable they are.

Promising review: “Favorite pair of jeans!! Super fit, super comfortable! Fits like a glove!! I would buy more colors, other than the 2 I have, if they made them. Fabric is fantastic, wash and dry perfectly!” — Kammy23
$34.99 at Target
6
Target
A vintage-inspired baggy jean that’s approved by plus size shoppers
Rating: 4 out of 5 stars

Ready to take your ‘90s fashion game to the next level? Two words: cargo jeans. Pair this dark-colored pair with a simple tee and you’ll look effortlessly stylish. And with five functional pockets, you have plenty of places to stash your phone and wallet too. Reviewers of all sizes — plus sizes included — were very happy with the fit of this nostalgic style.

Promising review: “I can say for sure, I have never made a clothing review on any piece of clothing I have purchased. As a 90’s child and an early 2000’s preteen I have a special place in my heart for all clothing from that era. When I saw these pants I was excited but also cautiously optimistic. As a 5’7 230lb woman I am well aware that all clothing is not made equal. Just because something is made in my size doesn’t always mean it’s going to work (whether that be length, fit, how comfortable it’s going to be for me to wear this all day). I purchased a size 18 on a whim without trying them on at the store, knowing that the likelihood of a return would probably happen. From the second I put these pants on I was in absolute love. They fit perfectly, everything hits in the right spot, and they are beyond comfortable. Currently I am trying to convince myself that I don’t need two more pairs. If you are a plus size person and are skeptical about these, buy the pants, you will not regret it.” — Uh_leeesha
$28 at Target
7
Target
Skinny jeans from a Levi’s brand that shoppers say have a perfect fit
Rating: 3.9 out of 5 stars

This is another pair of skinny jeans that Target shoppers can’t get enough of. They’re beloved because of the super soft fabric and because they don’t slide up or down in the back (the struggle is real). While the star rating isn’t the highest, this style has plenty of reviews — 488 to them, to be exact — and scores of shoppers that sung the praises of the style’s precise fit. Choose from four different washes.

Promising review: “Very stretchy, perfect for my fluctuating weight. I use them for work jeans because they don’t fray in the crotch as easily as other jeans and I never have to worry about them ripping or falling whenever I squat down or bend over to pick something up. Super comfortable too- I’ll put them on just to do house chores. I love how they do specific measurements instead of just one size, makes it super easy to fit to your body. I find jeans are tighter in my thighs but loose around my waist and I don’t have that problem with these. I do wish I could find a pair like it that does have rips for added style.” — Alyxx
$29.99 at Target
8
Target
A pair of skinnies with a sculpting, stretchy fit
Rating: 3.9 out of 5 stars

If you like the idea of a mid-rise style but are looking for skinny jeans and not bootcut, this pair from Universal Thread may be just the ones you’re looking for. They come in a wide range of sizes, up to 26W and two different denim washes, light and dark.

Promising review: “Very soft and flexible fit. Love the long option, as I have a very long inseam and these make the cut, where other brands "longs" are not long enough. The price is fair. I will be buying more colors when they are available again.” — homeschoolmom
$19.99 at Target
