A vintage-inspired baggy jean that’s approved by plus size shoppers

4 out of 5 starsReady to take your ‘90s fashion game to the next level? Two words: cargo jeans. Pair this dark-colored pair with a simple tee and you’ll look effortlessly stylish. And with five functional pockets, you have plenty of places to stash your phone and wallet too. Reviewers of all sizes — plus sizes included — were very happy with the fit of this nostalgic style.“I can say for sure, I have never made a clothing review on any piece of clothing I have purchased. As a 90’s child and an early 2000’s preteen I have a special place in my heart for all clothing from that era. When I saw these pants I was excited but also cautiously optimistic. As a 5’7 230lb woman I am well aware that all clothing is not made equal. Just because something is made in my size doesn’t always mean it’s going to work (whether that be length, fit, how comfortable it’s going to be for me to wear this all day). I purchased a size 18 on a whim without trying them on at the store, knowing that the likelihood of a return would probably happen. From the second I put these pants on I was in absolute love. They fit perfectly, everything hits in the right spot, and they are beyond comfortable. Currently I am trying to convince myself that I don’t need two more pairs. If you are a plus size person and are skeptical about these, buy the pants, you will not regret it.” — Uh_leeesha