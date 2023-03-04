Target Knox Rose high-rise bootcut jeans, Universal Thread skinny jeans, Wild Fable distressed jeans

Maybe you’re finally ready to retire your skinny jeans and have your heart set on finding the perfect wide-leg or straight-leg style denim. Or maybe your weight has fluctuated and you’re in desperate need of a pair that feels more comfortable. Can you really find new dungarees without a price tag into the triple digits? Friends, it’s moments like these that Target was made for.

We pored over thousands of customer reviews for jeans on the retailer’s website and it turns out there are several pairs that are so beloved, they’re about to reach cult status. Whatever your body type is and whatever style you’re looking for, Target has jeans for you for a seriously low price.

Advertisement

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.