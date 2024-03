L'Oréal Colour Riche original satin lipstick

A drugstore mainstay, British Red is a highly affordable option in a shade that numerous reviewers described as “warm.” The formula contains vitamin E and argan oil for added hydration.I could see it on my lips for up to about 5 hours, so it lasts moderately long. The color English Red is a warm red that is just a little bit on the orange side. I would recommend it.” — Oksana Bihun I was pleasantly surprised by the affordable price and the durability and vibrant color.” — Dentist “I gotta say, I’m not a lipstick connoisseur, but I know a little about make up from friends and getting dressed up for balls and parties.I got the “British Red” color in hopes of finding a bright poppy shade, and I was absolutely pleased. Will buy again, and I’m going to try some more colors.” — Savannah It's a classic red that has great consistency when applying and doesn't need too much reapplication especially because it tints your lips nicely. The shine itself isn't matte but it's not super glossy. Sometimes I'll add lipgloss over it, but really it stands on its own so well that it's not necessary. I haven't tried any of the other reds from this line, but why would I need to when I've got this great go-to that instantly adds some va-va-voom to my look? If you don't want a super bright red, just let it sit for a minute after application and kiss a tissue to soften the brightness of the red. By the way, my skin tone is medium (I'm asian) with dark hair.” — A.F.