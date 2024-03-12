A swipe of red lipstick can turn even the simplest makeup look into statement-making glam. But though this transformation takes less than 10 seconds, that doesn’t necessarily mean it’s easy — in fact, it can be pretty darn intimidating.
Even if you’ve picked out the right shade of red to complement your complexion and applied it perfectly, you’re still stuck worrying about whether it will fade — or, worse, transfer — in the face of however many cups of coffee you need to get you through the day.
Take it from me: There are few things in life that can rock your confidence more than catching a glimpse of yourself in the mirror during a mid-date bathroom break only to realize that the red lipstick you thought made you look like a supermodel had actually migrated all over your teeth and face.
But don’t let the fear of smudging scare you away from rocking a vermillion lip. While certain application techniques — like using a lip liner, dabbing off excess product with a tissue, and locking things in place with a setting powder — can help, there are also plenty of formulas out there that really will last all day, and look great while doing it.
All across the Internet, reviewers have done the heavy lifting in tracking down products that are accessible enough (read: easy to wear) for even red lipstick rookies to enjoy. Keep scrolling to shop the five-star formulas that they deem worth adding to your collection (and restocking again and again).
Maybelline Color Sensational cream finish lipstick
Walmart rating: 4.3 out of 5 stars
This shea-butter infused drugstore bestseller is available in a veritable encyclopedia of shades, and the deeply pigmented Red Revival is a clear customer favorite.
Promising Walmart reviews:
: “I've never tried this formula before but I'm pleasantly surprised by how well it wore. The pigment is there, the texture is nice and smooth and not overly drying. A definite rebuy.” — Kayla
“This is the only lipstick I have used that truly moisturizes. Smooth feel on the lips, the colors available are beautiful and fully pigmented. Great price point too!” — Sue
“The Maybelline brand is an outstanding lipstick that stays on your lips and shouts, Lookin good and I'm here to stay. The phenomenal Reds that u have to choose from is awesome because that is my favorite color.” — Jackie
L'Oréal Colour Riche original satin lipstick
Amazon rating: 4.5 out of 5 stars
A drugstore mainstay, British Red
Promising Amazon reviews:
“I was pleasantly surprised by how moisturizing the lipstick was.
I could see it on my lips for up to about 5 hours, so it lasts moderately long. The color English Red is a warm red that is just a little bit on the orange side. I would recommend it.” — Oksana Bihun
“I tried many reds and this one really stands out.
I was pleasantly surprised by the affordable price and the durability and vibrant color.” — Dentist
“I gotta say, I’m not a lipstick connoisseur, but I know a little about make up from friends and getting dressed up for balls and parties. This $6 lipstick exceeded my expectations and even my husband was stunned.
I got the “British Red” color in hopes of finding a bright poppy shade, and I was absolutely pleased. Will buy again, and I’m going to try some more colors.” — Savannah
“I purchased the British Red for a Halloween costume with no intention to use it after the occasion (I never wore red lipstick... ever), however, I loved the color so much I now use it at least once a week.
It's a classic red that has great consistency when applying and doesn't need too much reapplication especially because it tints your lips nicely. The shine itself isn't matte but it's not super glossy. Sometimes I'll add lipgloss over it, but really it stands on its own so well that it's not necessary. I haven't tried any of the other reds from this line, but why would I need to when I've got this great go-to that instantly adds some va-va-voom to my look? If you don't want a super bright red, just let it sit for a minute after application and kiss a tissue to soften the brightness of the red. By the way, my skin tone is medium (I'm asian) with dark hair.” — A.F.
LYS Beauty Speak Love moisture matte lipstick
Sephora rating: 4.6 out of 5 stars
The classic red shade Rich AF
Promising Sephora reviews:
“This is a gorgeous color red! It applies flawlessly with its creamy texture. I love how pigmented it is.
I only have to apply one layer and it looks perfect! The triangular packaging is cute, as always with LYS. I didn't have any bleeding onto the skin above my lips which happens with some lipsticks. There is some transfer, and I do have to reapply after a while, but it's not a deal breaker for me. I definitely recommend this to any red lip fans.” — MichelleHD28
“The pigmentation is amazing and the packaging is so stylish and chic. I really love the true blue red colour.
It will flatter all skin types. Also the texture of the lipstick is amazing. It’s matte but it’s hydrating at the same time. Love it” — GAURIC
Anastasia Beverly Hills matte velvet lipstick
Sephora rating: 4.6 out of 5 stars
This velvet-finish lipstick from Anastasia Beverly Hills is described on Nordstrom's website as a cult favorite. The shade American Doll is a densely pigmented classic red that reviewers call "vibrant."
: “this is the red power tie of lipstick, and everyone will notice it.
durability very high, I only need a post lunch touch-up. feels a bit dry after 8hrs, but anything matte will.” — AmandaRipley81
“I’ve been searching for the perfect warm retro red and this is it!
I have Dior in 999 but this is superior in color and formula in my opinion and $20 cheaper! Get it you won’t regret it!” — Lila
BareMinerals Mineralist Hydra-Smoothing lipstick
Sephora rating: 4.5 out of 5 stars
If you’re on the hunt for a “clean” option, try Courage
, a “beautiful warm red that goes well with gold undertones,” in the words of tone reviewer. The “satin finish” shade contains olive extract, pomegranate and jojoba and is free of parabens and silicones. Promising Sephora reviews:
“I love this brand and it applies on so beautifully and seamlessly. I have naturally dry lips but I love how smooth this looks on.” — MichelleMishy
“This is the red you’ve been looking for. it is beyond vibrant and makes a statement. It goes with many skin tones. I have olive skin and it acts like a great addition to my make up. Plenty of compliments, I am normally a matte lipstick kind of girl but if I were to wear regular moisturizing lipstick and this would be my go to. There are so many colors! You won’t be disappointed.” — Bdisknee
“Beautiful warm red
that goes well with gold undertones. Long lasting” — anen1119
Tower28 ShineOn lip jelly
Sephora rating: 4.6 out of 5 stars
If you’re looking for more gloss-like option, Tower28’s Spicy
is a “sheer-ish red” that’s loaded with oils of apricot kernel, raspberry seed and rosehips for a finish that promises to hydrate without being sticky. Promising Sephora reviews:
“Perfect lipgloss. Im a gloss fanatic and this checks all the boxes for me. Its not sticky gives you amazing shine and the colors are amazing.” — JennRamm
“I am very pleasantly surprised by this gloss. I have a red one from Dior which has basically no color and Spicy is exactly what I wanted the Dior one to be!
The color is actually jelly like, translucent but tinted. I will say after a while it can be sticky but most glosses that are actually glossy tend to be like that. Highly recommend if you want a sheer gloss that actually shows color but not too much.
” — cjx3pooh
Yves Saint Laurent Candy Glaze lip gloss stick
The ultra-glossy Red Crush
Promising Sephora reviews:
“For years I have been trying to find a nice red lipstick.
The long wearing ones settle into fine lines, regular lipsticks seem to bleed….but this product is amazing! The red give a very voluptuous look to the lips - they look super plump and hydrated. Buying more shades!” — susieqmi
“I love this product so much. The colour is very bright and I love the texture.
It definitely transfers but if you're not eating or drinking it lasts very long. I want more!!" — Tarsia
Promising Nordstrom review: "I'm so glad by beauty stylist silver suggested this from YSL. We don't have time for dry or chapped lips. This was well worth every penny and I'd recommend it I've the Chanel Version any day." — JaiNishiaLee1
Rare Beauty Lip Soufflé matte cream lipstick
Touted by the brand as “Selena’s go-to shade” (Gomez
Promising Sephora reviews:
is a brilliant vermillion in a whipped cream-like texture that’s a fan favorite.Promising Sephora reviews:
“I absolutely love this lipstick line. This is the third shade I have purchased and it’s a perfect orange-red.
The formula of this product are what make it a winner for me. It isn't super long lasting and requires reapplication, but the texture creates kind of a blurring technique that is very forgiving for those of us that typically struggle greatly with liquid lipstick application. The Rare beauty matte cream lipsticks are definitely my favorite lip products." — Garnet0908
. The Rare beauty matte cream lipsticks are definitely my favorite lip products.” — Garnet0908
“I’ve finally found a red lipstick that actually works.
And I'm really happy it was by Selena's line. It really is hydrating. It doesn't make my lips all flaky and chappy. Lol. I had to reapply after lunch, but that's 100% okay and expected. I bought both inspire and transform. Love both colors. Finally can wear a red lip ❤️❤️" — Glitzeey
❤️❤️” — Glitzeey
Patrick Ta Major Headlines matte suede lipstick
That’s Why She’s Late
Promising Sephora reviews:
“Truly the perfect red
. I love the matte finish and how well the lipstick stays on for hours.” — DianaCTran
“This lipstick is so pigmented and the color is beautiful.
It looks darker in the tube but when applied is a true, rich candy-apple red. It glides on smoothly and is not at all chalky or dry. It's the best matte lipstick I own and I've tried them all.” — Lipstick Gaga