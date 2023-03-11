These 8 Home Goods From Target Have Nearly Perfect Reviews

Sometimes shopping online feels like a stab in the dark. Sure, that lamp looks cute in the photos, but will it really pop like that once it’s in your living room? With all these home decor picks ahead, you can rest assured that, yes, these pieces are that good — we’ve chosen only what’s garnered the most rave reviews.
Freshen up your living room, home office or bathroom with our five-star customer rated favorites. From wall clocks to shower curtains from candles to throw pillows — whether you’re looking to make a big statement or just treat yourself to a little something extra, these highly-rated Target goods are surefire wins.
HuffPost receives a share from retailers on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.