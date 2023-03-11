ShoppingHome DecortargetInterior Design

These 8 Home Goods From Target Have Nearly Perfect Reviews

Our top-rated favorites for feathering your nest.

Jungalow tiered <a href="https://goto.target.com/c/2706071/81938/2092?subId1=6408d1d3e4b0c62918e02f62&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2Fmolise-pouf-opalhouse-designed-with-jungalow%2F-%2FA-82705648" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Molise pouf" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6408d1d3e4b0c62918e02f62" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://goto.target.com/c/2706071/81938/2092?subId1=6408d1d3e4b0c62918e02f62&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2Fmolise-pouf-opalhouse-designed-with-jungalow%2F-%2FA-82705648" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">Molise pouf</a>
Target
Jungalow tiered Molise pouf

Sometimes shopping online feels like a stab in the dark. Sure, that lamp looks cute in the photos, but will it really pop like that once it’s in your living room? With all these home decor picks ahead, you can rest assured that, yes, these pieces are that good — we’ve chosen only what’s garnered the most rave reviews.

Freshen up your living room, home office or bathroom with our five-star customer rated favorites. From wall clocks to shower curtains from candles to throw pillows — whether you’re looking to make a big statement or just treat yourself to a little something extra, these highly-rated Target goods are surefire wins.

HuffPost receives a share from retailers on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
Target
A perennially stylish brass wall clock
Rating: 5 out of 5 stars

These days most of us always have a clock in our pocket thanks to the ubiquity of cell phones — however, you can sidestep the distractions of your mobile phone with this chic brass wall clock. With its minimal, contemporary look and oversized scale, checking the time in a breeze.

Promising review: “I would definitely repurchase it. It's super quiet. I noticed it doesn't have the second hand, but it looks cleaner. It's lightweight as well.” — Peanut
$30 at Target
2
Target
An embossed ceramic planter
Rating: 5 out of 5 stars

In a soft teal finish, this planter adds a nice splash of color to show off your plant friends.

Promising review: “This planter is gorgeous. It is a matte green color. Not bright or garish. Much larger than I anticipated. Well worth the price. Can’t get anything this style, this size, this quality anywhere but target. Get it, you won’t regret it!” — Natalie
$30 at Target
3
A sleek tiered pouf
Rating: 4.8 out of 5 stars

Good luck convincing your friends this piece came from Target — this tiered, upholstered ottoman looks it cost hundreds at 1stDibs. With dozens of five star reviews and an overall rating of 4.8 this pouf is a customer favorite. Reviewer Carol wrote that this flexible piece is “very expensive looking” and reviewer cherilynp called it “so cute and ... exactly as described.”

Promising review: “Love this item! Oversized ottoman which was just what I was looking for and the beige color is beautiful! Great design!” — Stephanie G
$100 at Target
4
Target
A deep-pile throw pillow
Rating: 5 out of 5 stars

A splash of color or a bit of texture can really liven up your space. This tufted throw pillow happily features both! In lively shades of rust, orange and cream, this decorative pillow is 100% cotton — and sure to add comfort and style anywhere you toss it.

Promising review: “Love this pillow. It matches with my other ones but still stands out. Very original design. I love this collection. I got several items and very pleased with all of them.” — Vickie
$25 at Target
5
Target
A statement-making shower curtain
Rating: 5 out of 5 stars

This shower curtain showcases an eclectic mix of colors and patterns in shades of vibrant teal, pink and deep brown. Reviewer Craft502 wrote that it’s “definitely one of the prettiest shower curtains I've owned” and highlighted the curtain’s “excellent quality.” Even better, the fabric is OEKO-TEX certified, so you can rest assured knowing that it has been independently tested and certified against a list of over 350 harmful chemicals.

Promising review: “Lovely shower curtain. The colors are very vibrant and really gives that pop of color. It looks well made. Nice material: not too light or too stiff. Beautiful for any bathroom. Bring some colors in to boost your mood!” — Antonina
$25 at Target
6
Target
A zebra-striped throw blanket
Rating: 5 out of 5 stars

Add a bit of cozy to your space with this chic throw blanket. In a neutral jacquard zebra stripe and extra soft knit, you’ll reach for this blanket over and over. “This is the softest blanket ever,” Bduke raved in a review, and added that they “absolutely love the feel and weight of the blanket.”

Promising review: “Best blanket ever! I buy a ton of blankets, and this one by far is the softest and most coziest! Wish they had more colors!” — Tbizzy
$30 at Target
7
An earthy wood serving bowl
Rating: 5 out of 5 stars

With a clean, round architectural shape, this bowl will instantly elevate your space. The teak wood finish has an earthy appeal that will compliment a variety of styles.

Promising review: “I love the shape of this bowl! So sleek! Love the wood. Very unique.” — Of the seas
$30 at Target
8
Target
A scented candle in a container worth saving
Rating: 5 out of 5 stars

Instantly set a mood with this jasmine and ginger lily candle. Fresh florals always seem to brighten up a room. This two-wick candle is a particularly smart buy thanks to its reusable 8-ounce ceramic vessel. A low cylinder shape in a neutral cream makes this candle an ideal candidate for a catch-all or key dish, a small planter or snack bowl. (This item doesn't have reviews yet.)
$13 at Target
