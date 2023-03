These 8 Home Goods From Target Have Nearly Perfect Reviews

A statement-making shower curtain

5 out of 5 starsThis shower curtain showcases an eclectic mix of colors and patterns in shades of vibrant teal, pink and deep brown. Reviewer Craft502 wrote that it’s “definitely one of the prettiest shower curtains I've owned” and highlighted the curtain’s “excellent quality.” Even better, the fabric is OEKO-TEX certified, so you can rest assured knowing that it has been independently tested and certified against a list of over 350 harmful chemicals.“Lovely shower curtain. The colors are very vibrant and really gives that pop of color. It looks well made. Nice material: not too light or too stiff. Beautiful for any bathroom. Bring some colors in to boost your mood!” — Antonina