These Are Some Of The Highest-Rated Water Bottle Cleaning Kits On Amazon

If you’ve got a filthy water bottle, give it a wash with these brushes and cleaners that start at just $10.
At this point, you probably have an entire cabinet full of reusable water bottles, tumblers and insulated cups. And while it’s great to stay hydrated and skip single-use plastics, it can be challenging to fully clean your reusable vessels. Whether they’re long, tapered, twist-off or hold a straw, these containers can have nooks and crevices that need to get scrubbed.

Your favorite bottle may be dishwasher-safe, but sometimes you really need to get in there with some strong bristles and elbow grease. To help you on your hydration journey, we’ve rounded up some of the highest-rated bottle-cleaning brush kits on Amazon.

We found all sorts of cleaning kits for all sorts of water bottles, from scrubbing brushes with extra-long handles to heavy-duty straw cleaners. Every item listed has at least a 4.5 -star rating on Amazon, though most are closer to 4.8. These sets are user-friendly, beloved by reviewers and, after a few uses, will make you wonder how you ever lived without them.

1
Amazon
An editor-beloved set of sponge-topped brushes
Amazon rating: 4.7 out of 5 stars

HuffPost Shopping editor Emily Ruane, a mother of two little ones, owns this pair of sponge-topped brushes and recommends them for baby and adult bottles alike. The bottom spins out to be a nipple brush and the porous top makes it super easy to clean hard-to-reach spaces.

Promising review: "I love these bottle brushes. I have tried a couple other brands and these are by far the best. They are durable, flexible, suds up the soap great, cleans great, lightweight, and amazing price. I will never buy something else!" — Fabi Albanese
2
Amazon
A three-piece stainless steel cleaning set
Rating: 4.8 out of 5 stars

A long bottle brush, thinner straw brush and rounded detail cleaner make this set a must-have in your kitchen. It comes with a ring to keep them all attached and a three-prong hook to keep them in reach on your wall or by the sink.

Promising review: "Finally, I have found a really great cleaning brush for my large glass crafts and other tall glass bottles, and water bottles. Most brushes of this size have metal on the end, making it impossible to clean the bottom. This works great and I am relieved to have a brush set that actually works. Each piece is useful." — Amazon customer
$13.95 at Amazon
3
Amazon
A set of six brushes with all sorts of gadgets
Rating: 4.7 out of 5 stars

Offering a little bit of everything, this set comes with two large scrubbing brushes, three straw brushes in different heights and a handheld detailing tool with a rim brush, corner brush and nipple brush for extra precision.

Promising review: "This set of brushes is a very complete array to clean all nooks and crannies. They are well made with the stainless steel handles. The length is perfect for my 32oz water bottle. I’m happy with my purchase." — Stacy
$9.95 at Amazon
4
Amazon
An Owala two-in-one brush for Owala bottles and others
Rating: 4.8 out of 5 stars

The leakproof Owala FreeSip water bottle is becoming the internet's favorite drinking vessel, so it's little wonder that the brand’s handy bottle and straw cleaner is just as popular. The straw brush fits in the handle of the scrubber brush, allowing you store two tools in one. Reviewers say this brush is great for Owala products but also works for other brands as well.

Promising review: "Works good for cleaning my owala water bottle & straw. Works good on other brands also." — Dan C.
$12.99 at Amazon
5
Amazon
An adorable cactus brush set for baby bottles and more
Rating: 4.8 out of 5 stars

While this adorable cactus brush set is intended for baby bottles, many reviews say they use it for sippy cups and kids' water bottles. Each brush is replaceable, so you won't have to buy a whole new kit if a brush wears out. The brushes all drain into the base, letting you clean them with ease.

Promising review: "We love this set. It has all the sizes we need. We've been using it for 3 years and it's worked wonderfully as our little one transitioned from bottles to sippy cups and water bottles. I love that you can buy the brush replacements as well." — Eva
$16.99 at Amazon
6
Amazon
A 15-inch brush with a stainless steel handle
Rating: 4.8 out of 5 stars

This stainless steel scrub brush lets you reach deep into your cups and bottles. Its straight, strong handle won't break or bend as you move it, and it has a non-slip grip that will stay secure in your hand even when wet.

Promising review: "I love the long handle; this brush reaches into my large water bottles and cleans them thoroughly. I can't believe I didn't' find this sooner! Very sturdy too and does not bend." — Kristina L Burgos
$11.95 at Amazon
7
Amazon
An OXO set with a comfy hand grip
Rating: 4.7 out of 5 stars

OXO is known for its high-quality home goods, and this water bottle cleaning kit is no exception. With a detail brush, straw cleaner and larger scrubbing brush, this set lets you get into all the lids and tops, cups and bottles.

Promising review: "My mom had this, and then my sister and I had one while living together, and now that I am on my own I am getting another one. This is a great set and useful for cleaning water bottles, straws and coffee mugs. I would recommend this purchase. All the tools you need are included and stay on the ring very well." — Amanda S.
$11.99 at Amazon
8
Amazon
A three-piece set with a handy stand
Rating: 4.7 out of 5 stars

If you fear losing another tool in your chaotic kitchen utensil drawer, you should probably grab this three-piece brush set that comes with a handy stand. With a large scrubber brush, a straw brush and a detail hand brush, you'll be able to clean water bottles, baby bottles and all sorts of cups with ease.

Promising review: "Love these brushes, I have used the different sizes to clean various things. Well made and highly recommended." — Bunnyflo
$14.99 at Amazon
9
Amazon
A five-piece brush set for all types of bottles
Rating: 4.5 out of 5 stars

Clean your water bottles, tumblers, wine decanters, flasks, vases, straws and water pipes with this versatile set of five nylon-bristle brushes. Each has a rust-resistant stainless steel rod that will easily bend, allowing you to clean almost every type of vessel you have.

Promising review: "This kit of brushes is sturdy & comes with the size to fit every bottle & every cleaning need you could ever need. Exactly what I wanted at a great value." — T A A
$13.49 at Amazon

