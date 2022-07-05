These Are The Victims Of The July 4 Highland Park, Illinois, Shooting

A July 4 parade in Highland Park, Illinois, turned deadly Monday after a gunman opened fire from a rooftop, killing at least six people and injuring over two dozen others.

Robert E. Crimo III, 22, was on the loose before police managed to arrest him later that night.

Five of the victims died on the scene, and a sixth person died in the hospital, Lake County police spokesman Christopher Covelli said at a press conference, according to WGN-TV.

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden issued a statement responding to the shooting, which marred Independence Day celebrations.

“Jill and I are shocked by the senseless gun violence that has yet again brought grief to an American community on this Independence Day,” Biden said in a press release from the White House. “As always, we are grateful for the first responders and law enforcement on the scene.”

Below are the names of the victims and their stories. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Nicolas Toledo

Nicolas Toledo, a man in his 70s who split his time between Mexico and the U.S., had spent the past few months in Illinois visiting family.

While Toledo was not keen on attending the parade at first, his granddaughter Xochil Toledo told the Chicago Sun-Times they did not want to leave him home alone so they decided to all go as a group.

Toledo had been in a car accident in Highland Park a few years prior and was suffering from health issues as a result, according to The New York Times.

Xochil Toledo said the family was watching the bands playing at the parade before they started receiving gunshots.

“We were all in shock,” Toledo told the Times. “We thought it was part of the parade.”

“We realized our grandfather was hit,” Toledo continued. “We saw blood and everything splattered onto us.”

Her grandfather, who was in a wheelchair, was struck three times and died on the spot. Other family members, including her boyfriend and her father, were also injured.

His grandson David Toledo also issued a statement to ABC News remembering Toledo as a “funny man.”

“He’d always joke around and be playful with his grandkids,” he said. “He arrived [at] the U.S. in the ’80s and worked around the Highland Park area for many years. He spent his last days swimming and fishing and being among family.”

The family of Nicolas Toledo tells me he was one of the people shot and killed at the Highland Park 4th of July Parade. “We are all feeling pretty numb. We’re all pretty broken inside,” his granddaughter said. She shared these photos with @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/rDtiq5ijrL — Tim McNicholas (@TimMcNicholas) July 4, 2022

Jacki Sundheim

Jacki Sundheim, a staff member and congregant of the North Shore Congregation Israel, was among those killed during Monday’s shooting, the synagogue said in a statement Monday.

“It is with immeasurable sadness that we let you know that our beloved Jacki Sundheim was one of the victims murdered today at the Highland Park Parade,” the congregation wrote on its website.

“Jacki’s work, kindness and warmth touched us all,” the statement said.