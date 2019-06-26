Kids Magazine Issues Blistering Takedown Of Trump Migrant Children Policies

Kids’ magazine Highlights for Children strongly condemned the Trump administration’s policy of separating migrant children from their families at the U.S.-Mexico border in a blistering statement shared online Tuesday.

Kent Johnson, CEO of the venerable publication, urged the government to “cease this activity,” which he called “unconscionable” and said “causes irreparable damage to young lives.” He asked people to write to their elected representatives to express their outrage.

“As a company that helps children become their best selves — curious, creative, caring, and confident — we want kids to understand the importance of having moral courage,” Johnson wrote. “Moral courage means standing up for what we believe is right, honest, and ethical — even when it is hard.”

Johnson said the company’s core belief — that “children are the world’s most important people” — applied to “ALL children.”

“This is not a political statement about immigration policy,” Johnson continued, but one “about human decency, plain and simple.”

“Let our children draw strength and inspiration from our collective display of moral courage,” the statement concluded. “They are watching.”

Check out the statement here:

At Highlights, our core belief is that children are the world's most important people. In light of the reports of the living conditions of detained children & threats of further deportation & family separation, here is a statement from our CEO Kent Johnson. #KeepFamiliesTogether pic.twitter.com/CNF5LTv4az — Highlights (@Highlights) June 25, 2019

Conditions at some U.S. border facilities for children have been described as “inhumane,” with youngsters reportedly looking after each other and denied access to basic provisions including soap, toothbrushes and toothpaste.

The magazine’s statement was well received by many people on Twitter, where some said they had now subscribed in support of its stance.

Just subscribed for my son https://t.co/AIkgpFgFPK — Michelle Goldberg (@michelleinbklyn) June 26, 2019

You just gained a subscriber. https://t.co/Wnjjfred1C — Moira Whelan (@moira) June 26, 2019

Just subscribed to Highlights and maybe you can too, even if you don’t have a kid. https://t.co/5rbK8CAgaC — Bradford Pearson (@BradfordPearson) June 26, 2019

As someone who grew up loving Highlights, I'm glad they're still here to show us how to be gallant. 💖 https://t.co/8TKM6rhAjb — Jody Houser ✒️🗯️🎲 (@Jody_Houser) June 26, 2019

Buying a subscription for our two daughters now. https://t.co/WlX6rqpAdr — Tate Ellington (@tate_ellington) June 26, 2019

As a child who LOVED @highlights and looked forward to getting every copy, this statement makes me so proud of this company. Thank you, Highlights. Bravo. https://t.co/TI4jWJUvZN — Kerry O'Malley (@TheKerryOMalley) June 26, 2019

They would know.



Goofus is president. https://t.co/QHlB3jZ1fy — Hemant Mehta (@hemantmehta) June 26, 2019

I was all set to quote-tweet this with a sharply barbed Goofus & Gallant analogy, but you know what? This is an awesome, unflinching statement, and you should just read it and, to lightly paraphrase Kent Johnson, draw strength and inspiration from its moral courage. https://t.co/86iIjut8ju — Ron Hogan (@RonHogan) June 26, 2019

Goofus locks children up in concentration camps. Gallant says ... https://t.co/CtRjs6Z8Vi — King Kaufman (@king_kaufman) June 26, 2019

More of this please, for all of our children.



If I cannot explain to my own children in age-appropriate terms what we are doing as government policy to children their ages...then we are wrong. https://t.co/XCBeSGmg0J — Tiffany Bond (I) 🦞🇺🇸 (@TiffanyBond) June 26, 2019

Highlights Magazine, y'all. Even Goofus and Gallant know this policy is harmful and racist. https://t.co/GD5dq509Uz — Brittanie Shey (@brittanieshey) June 26, 2019