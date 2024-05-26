Shoppinghomeair purifiers

Highly-Rated Air Purifiers That Are $150 And Under

Breathe easy with one of these twelve affordable options for rooms in a variety of sizes.
Whether you’re battling allergies, trying to keep pet dander and dust at bay or want to help clear your home of environmental pollutants like smoke or smoggy air, having access to a great air purifier can be a great asset. That said, many of the most popular brands and models can be cost-prohibitive, and it can feel like there aren’t a lot of affordable options.

Luckily, Amazon has quite a range of highly-rated air purifiers available for under $150. They include popular brands like Levoit along with lesser-known options with thousands of positive reviews. Keep reading to check out 12 affordable options and pick one up for your home. You’ll be breathing easy for years to come.

1
Amazon
Levoit Core 300-P air purifier
Amazon rating: 4.7 out of 5 stars

It doesn't get much more popular or highly-rated than this sleek Levoit purifier. It's a super-effective HEPA filtration system that not only targets pollutants like smog and smoke, but pet dander, hair and other allergens as well. It features stand-out details like a soft and quiet night mode and the ability to turn the LED light off so you can run it while you sleep without being disturbed by additional brightness. It’s suited for rooms up to 1,095 square feet.

Promising review: "I am extremely satisfied with my quiet and efficient air purifier! It runs so quietly that I hardly notice it's there, but the air quality improvement is unmistakable. The compact design makes it easy to place anywhere in the room, and it effectively removes dust and allergens, creating a fresher living space. With its silent operation and impressive performance, this air purifier is a must-have for anyone looking to breathe cleaner air at home. I highly recommend it for its quiet efficiency and noticeable impact on air quality!" — Ashley Rowell
$99.99 at Amazon
2
Amazon
GermGuardian air purifier
Rating: 4.6 out of 5 stars

Prefer a tower-style purifier that won't take up too much floor space? This popular GermGuardian option can help to reduce the amount of dust, pollen, germs, mold spores and pet dander floating around in rooms up to 915 square feet. It has a prefilter that traps larger particles and can help to extend the life of the HEPA filter, which features an antimicrobial agent to stifle mold, mildew and other bacteria on its surface.

Promising review: "Works so well I bought 2! This is a great air purifier particularly if you have pet(s). I t works very well and quite low noise. It has 5 settings for how much air you want, only on 5 is a bit too loud. I use 3 and 4 most of the time. I have one in the bedroom and one in the living room." — Catchin' Up
$$135.99 at Amazon (regularly $149.99)
3
Amazon
ToLife air purifier
Rating: 4.7 out of 5 stars

While the price of this powerful air filter might seem too good to be true, the reviews speak for themselves. It can clean up to 1,095 square feet, making it perfect for large open spaces. Not only can it help to remove tiny air particles like dust, pollen and dander, but it also has a UV lamp that acts as a sterilizer, working to kill the germs in the air. It features an air quality indicator light that lets you know how bad (or good) your air quality is in real-time and adjusts the fan speed accordingly. It also has four timer functions and can be set on a recurring schedule.

Promising review: "Although this has only been in use for 3-4 weeks now, I think it's really working! I purchased the white matte unit (Model TZ-K2) and it's true white, not off-white in color. This unit was packaged well and I was pleasantly surprised by the quality. No assembly required. Just place and plug! Be sure to place it in an area where it can breathe. Mine is against a corner wall with nothing blocking the top or front. It blends in nicely, without being an eyesore. The unit measures 16.25" tall x 13" wide x 6.5" deep. It runs quieter than I expected and blows cold air out of the top which should be a bonus come summer! I primarily use it on the lowest fan speed setting, L1. There are a total of 3 fan speeds, L1-L3. The led operational light can be turned off which is nice if it's being used where you sleep. There's also a child lock option so your little one won't mess up your settings. The timer is nice for scheduling the unit to run automatically everyday at the same time. You can select the length of run time too and those options are: 2hrs, 4 hrs, 6 hrs or 8. You can also just run it when you want to, with no set schedule. Just turn it in then turn it off. The filter is simple to replace! Although I have not actually had to do so yet, I did practice. Simply remove the front cover and slide the dirty filter out of the 1" frame inset. Slide the new filter back into the frame and snap the cover back on, aligning the bottom first. Do not be afraid to give the front cover a bit of a forceful tug when removing. It may be plastic but it's sturdy. This is a very nice unit and, after all the research I did, I am happy I chose this one!" — Jen
$69.99 at Amazon (regularly $109.99)
4
Amazon
A two-pack of Airtok air purifiers
Rating: 4.5 out of 5 stars

Get two for the price of one when you purchase these Airtok HEPA purifiers. Each has a four-in-one filter that utilizes a combination of activated carbon and a high-efficiency filter that can be effective at removing VOCs, pollen, dust, dander and smoke in rooms measuring up to 100 feet. It features a quiet, yet powerful, brushless energy-saving motor and includes a fragrance sponge so you can add a bit of essential oil to be diffused around the room.

Promising review: "Recently had some wild fire smoke pass by and air quality became terrible in my area. Been shopping around for a good air purifier and came across these. Got the double pack to have one unit in the living room and our bedroom. You can tell the difference in the air after running this unit for a few minutes. The touch pad is nice and simple to use with a power button, night light function, timers, and fan speeds. The essential oil feature is great to have your space smell scented while purifying at the same time. I like that the unit is compact and non-obtrusive and even adds some style to the room. It's not noisy either. Other units I were looking at were either too bulky or pricey however these are perfect for the cost!! Would recommend to anyone!" — Ryan James
$59.99 with coupon at Amazon (regularly $89.99)
5
Amazon
Morento air purifier
Rating: 4.6 out of 5 stars

Available in three colors, the Morento air purifier boasts the ability to take in air from two sides, making it perfect for a large room up to 1,076 square feet. It can effectively help to remove dust, smoke, smells, smoke and more while working silently and efficiently. It has an infrared sensor and features a display screen that keeps you updated on air quality, a HEPA filter and three timers and four fan speeds. It's a great option for people with small children and pets.

Promising review: "I just plugged this filter in and within less than 3 hours I could see, feel and smell the difference in my home. It works well, cleans the air, destroys odors and I love the features, especially the auto feature. Last night I left it on the sleep mode for 8 hours. In the morning I could tell the difference in the air quality in my home. By the way, I have a long haired dog, no problem this is such a great product, I'm going to buy another one for my upstairs area." — Jacinda
$107.26 at Amazon (regularly $169.99)
6
Amazon
Levoit large room air purifier
Rating: 4.7 out of 5 stars

It may be on the larger side, but it's perfect for big rooms and living spaces up to 1,008 square feet that need a burst of fresh air. It comes with a washable pre-filter for larger particles like lint and fur and an activated carbon filter that can help eliminate strong smells or even toxic fumes. The HEPA filter does the heavy lifting, capturing all manner of allergens like dust, pollens and other air particles. The user-friendly timer can be set to two, four or eight hours, and it's energy-efficient and easy to use.

Promising review: "Moves the air quite well. I have two cats and the hair seems ti navigate to it. My fan for the room no longer has hair build up on it like it did and I don't see it floating around. Dust seems to have reduced as well. I don't have allergies but I feel like I wake up more refreshed. It does double duty for me cause I put my Xbox on top of it and it cools it of while playing it. It runs quite on the first two fan settings. The third you can hear clearly in a small room." — SJS
$119.99 at Amazon
7
Amazon
Blueair 411A Max air purifier
Rating: 4.5 out of 5 stars

HuffPost shopping writer Haley Zovickian owns this HEPA air purifier that's intended for rooms up to 526 square feet, and loves it. She says "It helps quickly clear my bedroom air from pet dander, smog and pollen, and I love being able to toggle between its four modes when I need lighter or heavier duty purifying. It also 'reads' the air quality and turns its display different colors to indicate whether your air quality is excellent, good, moderate, polluted or very polluted, an informational feature I appreciate. The deciding factor for me, however, was the affordability of its replacement filters, which make this model an cost-effective option for the long term."

Promising review: "For several months we’ve been considering purchasing a BluAir purifier to remove dust, pollen, and pet dander from the air. Three relatives have purchased this purifier and are very satisfied with its performance. We’ve had ours for a couple weeks and run it 24/7. It really has improved the air quality in our home. No more stuffiness or sneezing from pet dander, dust, etc. and it is very quiet as advertised. We set it on auto which is the recommended setting, and have it in our dining/living area. Our 411a Max is a smaller purifier bc our home is around 1,000 sq.ft. Works great! Would definitely recommend." — M
$139.99 at Amazon
8
Amazon
Mooka air purifier
Rating: 4.5 out of 5 stars

Ideal for larger rooms measuring up to 1,076 square feet, this Mooka air purifier uses a highly efficient HEPA filtration system that is effective at capturing all manner of dust, smoke, odors, dander, pet hair and more thanks to its activated carbon filter. it has an energy-saving, quiet brushless motor and a child lock to help prevent errors. The purifier has four timer settings and four fan modes, along with a soft night light that emits a gentle glow.

Promising review: "We bought this for the basement but used it in the kitchen one night after making fish. Within 20 minutes, the smell was gone! I'm super impressed with how well this works, especially for how small it is. We had a tower-style Holmes previously and it never worked that quickly. The features are great. When there is an odor, we turn it on, set the timer for a few hours and any odors are gone by the time it stops." — Mindy C.
$89.97 at Amazon (regularly $169.99)
9
Amazon
PureGuardian pluggable air purifier with nightlight
Rating: 4.3 out of 5 stars

Ideal for small spaces up to 50 square feet or next to particularly smelly items like a litter box or diaper pail, this compact air purifier can be plugged into the wall for easy access and use. It doesn't get much more convenient than that. It has an essential oil pad for some delightful aromatherapy and both an allergen and carbon filter to neutralize odors.

Promising review: "I don't think Ive ever written a review for anything, but wanted to come here to say, this product works. Husband bought it and I semi rolled my eyes because it seems gimmicky and was sure it would not work. Well, I just bought another one. We plugged it into a small space approx 12 ft by 6ft that our dogs sleep in. Its an entry way from our garage and connects into our home, and you immediately get a whiff of stinky dogs (one hound and one with allergies that always smells) when coming in from the garage. Ive tried to bath them, wash their beds monthly and nothing really helps until we bought this. Zero smell in that area now. Highly recommend." — EM JG
$29.99 at Amazon
10
Amazon
Vewior air purifier
Rating: 4.3 out of 5 stars

With four purification modes that include a sleep mode, this HEPA filter can effectively clear the air of pollutants like smoke, VOCs, pollen and more in rooms up to 600 square feet. It features an aromatherapy diffuser so you can enjoy your favorite essential oils and bring a spa-like atmosphere to any space. The control panel is easy to use and clear, so you can get the settings exactly how you like them.

Promising review: "So far so good. I actually purchased this to drown out sound when everyone is getting up and going to work in the morning. The benefit is the air cleaning capability. I love the 3 different power levels, which gets louder as you turn up the fan, and the ability to put essential oil on the pad that comes with it. It also has a gauge for air quality. I have it in my bedroom which is 12x12, and it cleans the air rather quickly. If you don't want to spend a lot of money and need something to clean the air or drown out sound in a smaller room, get this one." — Colleen Conners
$49.99 at Amazon (regularly $99.99)
11
Amazon
Aroeve air purifier
Rating: 4.6 out of 5 stars

If you're looking for a strong, powerful fan, then look no further than this beauty. It features 360-degree circulation and a HEPA filter to help clear impurities quickly and efficiently in small rooms up to 214 square feet. It also has a sponge pad at the top where you can add essential oils to get the room smelling fresh and relaxing. You can get it in one of two colors.

Promising review: "I definitely noticed a change in my bedroom. It’s not nearly as [stuffy] with my poor airflow and a medium sized dog. It’s also a below average sized bedroom, but this thing works wonders. A nice little red light comes on when the filter needs changing and you just pop a new one in. It’s crazy the amount of dander and dust this thing sucks up. There is a sleep mode and it’s insanely quiet but I actually run it on mode 2 nonstop and have no issues sleeping, it’s easy to get used to." — Anna Colvett
$49.99 at Amazon (regularly $69.99)
