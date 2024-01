Highly-Rated Air Purifiers That Are $150 And Under

ToLife air purifier

: 4.7 out of 5 starsWhile the price of this powerful air filter might seem too good to be true, the reviews speak for themselves. It can clean up to 1,095 square feet, making it perfect for large open spaces. Not only can it help to remove tiny air particles like dust, pollen and dander, but it also has a UV lamp that acts as a sterilizer, working to kill the germs in the air. It features an air quality indicator light that lets you know how bad (or good) your air quality is in real-time and adjusts the fan speed accordingly. It also has four timer functions and can be set on a recurring schedule.: "Although this has only been in use for 3-4 weeks now, I think it's really working! I purchased the white matte unit (Model TZ-K2) and it's true white, not off-white in color. This unit was packaged well and I was pleasantly surprised by the quality. No assembly required. Just place and plug! Be sure to place it in an area where it can breathe. Mine is against a corner wall with nothing blocking the top or front. It blends in nicely, without being an eyesore. The unit measures 16.25" tall x 13" wide x 6.5" deep. It runs quieter than I expected and blows cold air out of the top which should be a bonus come summer! I primarily use it on the lowest fan speed setting, L1. There are a total of 3 fan speeds, L1-L3. The led operational light can be turned off which is nice if it's being used where you sleep. There's also a child lock option so your little one won't mess up your settings. The timer is nice for scheduling the unit to run automatically everyday at the same time. You can select the length of run time too and those options are: 2hrs, 4 hrs, 6 hrs or 8. You can also just run it when you want to, with no set schedule. Just turn it in then turn it off. The filter is simple to replace! Although I have not actually had to do so yet, I did practice. Simply remove the front cover and slide the dirty filter out of the 1" frame inset. Slide the new filter back into the frame and snap the cover back on, aligning the bottom first. Do not be afraid to give the front cover a bit of a forceful tug when removing. It may be plastic but it's sturdy. This is a very nice unit and, after all the research I did, I am happy I chose this one!" — Jen