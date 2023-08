27 Products On Amazon That Inspired Over 1,000 People To Leave A 5-Star Review

A stain and odor eliminator

"This is one product that really delivers. It was put to the test when our pup had several bouts of diarrhea on the cream/gray woven wool rug in our bedroom. The stains had several hours to soak in before we discovered them. I’ve posted both before and after photos. Although I had to spray and blot with a towel multiple times, the stains are virtually gone. The scent of Rocco & Roxie is pleasant and all traces of the nasty smell are gone. If you have an indoor pet, you NEED to buy this stuff. It cleans better than anything I’ve used before." — msgrafix