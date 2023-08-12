27 Products On Amazon That Inspired Over 1,000 People To Leave A 5-Star Review

Popular items from this list:
- A handheld vacuum cleaner
- Rocco & Roxie’s highly-rated pet stain remover
- A set of three fabric drawer dividers for organizing your unmentionables
A stain and odor eliminator
Promising review:
"This is one product that really delivers. It was put to the test when our pup had several bouts of diarrhea on the cream/gray woven wool rug in our bedroom. The stains had several hours to soak in before we discovered them. I’ve posted both before and after photos. Although I had to spray and blot with a towel multiple times, the stains are virtually gone. The scent of Rocco & Roxie is pleasant and all traces of the nasty smell are gone. If you have an indoor pet, you NEED to buy this stuff. It cleans better than anything I’ve used before." — msgrafix
A three-pack of drawer organizers
Available in two styles and 10 colors.
Promising review:
"Stay organized and sort your intimate clothes like underwear and socks and gain more room in your dresser drawers. I loved these, especially the quality and value!" — Orange County Creative
A handheld vacuum
Available in five colors.
Promising review:
"This product is great! Very quiet but strong suction and great battery life. I purchased this for mostly using and keeping in my car but found myself using it all over the house as well! My kid also loves to use it to help me clean since it's smaller and easy for her to carry around." — Andy
A two-pack of stainless steel wipes
Also available in a four-pack.
Promising review:
"I have used these wipes for years on my stainless steel appliances. I don’t want to be without them and a microfiber cloth. Awesome results!!!" — SMB
A bottle of Old English scratch cover
Promising review:
"I have used Old English scratch cover for YEARS!! It is my ONLY choice when I need to cover a scratch on any wood furniture, cabinets, or wood picture frames. It also conditions the wood, as well. I wouldn't (and haven't) use anything else." — RW40380
A 12-pack of vacuum storage bags
Available in nine different multi-packs.
Promising review:
"This was the best selection and price for my household. The jumbos are great for comforters. The smaller ones are good for pillows. Travel rollup bags are perfect for traveling with clothes and personal shoved-in pillow :-). The thickness is good." — Gwen Pike
A 10-pack of magic eraser sponges
Promising review:
"I can’t say enough for how great this product is for cleaning stubborn old stains in bathtubs, sinks, etc. I would give this 100 stars for a terrific product that people don’t know about. I have about 10 different products for bathroom cleaners but Mr Clean sponges by my standards are the best ever." — R. Baskys
A soft 2-by-3 runner rug to welcome you home after a long day
Available in 33 sizes and seven colors.
Promising review:
"I love everything about this rug! It’s appealing to the eye, easy to vacuum, and lightweight. I bought one for the living room and one runner for the hallway. Having these rugs really helped with the echo from the hard wood floors. I’m very happy with this purchase, I’m sure I’ll end up buying more, I have a lot of floor to cover!" — Heather
A wall-mounted broom holder
Promising review:
"Bought this for holding my mop, broom, etc.... perfect. Easy to install. You will really like this. So organized, so much better." — lizzy
A 24-pack of washing machine tablets
Promising review:
"Say farewell to stinky laundry machines with this Washing Machine Cleaner! It obliterates odors and residue, leaving your machine smelling fresh and fabulous. Just toss in a tablet, run a hot cycle, and voila! It works for both top-loading and front-loading machines, and it's eco-friendly too. Keep up with regular maintenance for best results. Trust me, this cleaner is a game-changer. Get ready for laundry that smells amazing!" — Man Thai
Or a 24-pack of dishwasher cleaning tablets
Also available in a 48-pack
Promising review:
"So easy to use and made such a difference in my dishwasher after just the first use!!! Will definitely be continuing to use this. Highly recommended!!!" — Amazon Customer
A 10-pack of mosquito repellent bracelets
Also available in a 25-
and 50-pack.
Promising review:
"We go on a lot of hikes and summer in Florida is infested with mosquitos at all hours of the day. This is great, my kids put one on their ankle and one on their arm and no mosquitos bites. Great product." — F Falconi
An eight-inch Dash griddle
Promising review:
"I love this little grill!! I have the big one at home but I wanted something smaller to take on vacation with us. This little grill totally made our trip easy and affordable. We didn’t eat out at all! We just used the grill for eggs, grilled cheese sandwiches, pancakes and even pizza!" — Hadas Rosenthal
A handheld fan to keep you cool no matter how unbearably hot the day gets
Promising review:
"This small fan does its job and more! It generates a lot of air but is also compact and you can’t beat the price. I took it to Poland for two months and it was the best!" — Kindle Customer
An eight-piece packing cube set
Available in 13 colors.
Promising review:
"These are great. They make it so much easier to keep everything organized and neat in my bag." — Hannah Goetz
A six-piece set of mixing bowls with lids
Available in four color combos.
Promising review:
"I love these bowls! I like how the bottom has rubber and they don’t slide, and the cover option is awesome! I didn’t think I would use them to store food in the fridge but they work great!" — Klhodge
And since we're on the subject of baking: a set of eight magnetic measuring spoons
Available in 11 colors and a two-pack
Promising review:
"I love the design. Each spoon has a round side and an elongated side for using with a spice jar. They are attractive and magnetic. They take up very little space." — Arlene Row
A reviewer-favorite twin bed sheet set with over 250,000 5-star ratings
Available in sizes twin–California king and in 40 colors.
Promising review:
"These sheets are the best sheets I have ever purchased! They are SUPER SOFT, wrinkle free, do not make me sweat, washed up nice and wrinkle free! The deep pockets are great with nice elastic corners that stay on the bed! I love them so much, I ordered a 2nd set!" — Nora
A four-piece set of cereal containers
Promising review:
"So convenient and easy to use for my kids. Holds a nice size of cereal. I believe I was even able to fit the family size cereal in them." — LadyTruth
A magnetic screen door
Available in two styles.
Promising review:
"Best money spent. They work great! No more yelling at grandkids for letting bugs in and now the dog can let himself in and out. Work just like the add says and super easy to install." — Amazon Customer
A two-pack of toilet bowl lights
Promising review:
"Our daughter was scared of the toilet and this was a game changer and made going to the restroom fun. Helps me find the toilet at night too when I don’t want to turn on the lights." — Alyssa Baird
A splatter screen for your frying pan
Available in three sizes.
Promising review:
"I have bought so many of these over the years, but l decided to try one from Amazon. lt is soo much nicer than the ones we pick up I'm the local stores. It's sturdy and easy to clean." — Erik R. Templeman
A 30-pack of non-slip velvet hangers
Available in 12 colors and also in packs of 50
and 100
Promising review:
"Cute color, works as advertised and good price. I've been wanting to switch my hangers for a while and finally just did it. So glad that I did." — Sadie Price
An eight-pack of solar pathway lights
Also available in a 12-pack
and 16-pack
Promising review:
"I had a very dark area of the backyard...not anymore! These are easy to assemble and very bright at night. Love them!" — Xio
A set of two fruit fly traps that tens of thousands of shoppers say actually work
A water filter for your kitchen faucet
Promising review:
"Filter is easy to install and the water tastes great. It was my first time getting a filter since I ALWAYS drank water bottles, but this is the next best thing! And it saves you lots of money 💰" — Sergio
A 9-foot patio umbrella
Available in 15 colors.
Promising review:
"Quality product - don't hesitate to order....one of the best I have purchased over the years. Color and material better than expected, bronze coating on pole is a great idea and scratch proof." — Larry Gordon