These Highly-Rated Affordable Fans Are Available At Walmart

Comfort Zone window fan

4.1 out of 5 starsAll you have to do to set up this ingenious fan is stretch the expanders to fit your window frame. This fan also comes with a remote control, so you won’t have to get up to adjust the speed.“I put this in my front room where the dogs are. Because animals can tend to smell between baths the room would just be too much for me so I always have the window open. Now it's summer time and the room will get super hot and smelly… well this fan has put a stop to all the above. I have it in circulation so one side pulls out air and the other blows. It is perfect I'm get one for my bedroom” — Deanna