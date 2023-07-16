ShoppinghomeAppliancesHot Weather

These Highly-Rated Affordable Fans Are Available At Walmart

With deals this good, you won’t sweat the heat or these prices.
Fans from <a href="https://goto.walmart.com/c/2706071/565706/9383?veh=aff&sourceid=imp_000011112222333344&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FLasko-18-3-Speed-Oscillating-Cyclone-Pedestal-Fan-with-Remote-and-Timer-1843-Black%2F17477081&subId1=64b1964de4b0ad7b75f2de2f" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Lasko" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="64b1964de4b0ad7b75f2de2f" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://goto.walmart.com/c/2706071/565706/9383?veh=aff&sourceid=imp_000011112222333344&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FLasko-18-3-Speed-Oscillating-Cyclone-Pedestal-Fan-with-Remote-and-Timer-1843-Black%2F17477081&subId1=64b1964de4b0ad7b75f2de2f" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">Lasko</a> and <a href="https://goto.walmart.com/c/2706071/565706/9383?veh=aff&sourceid=imp_000011112222333344&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FComfort-Zone-9-3-Speed-Reversible-Twin-Window-Fan-with-Remote-Control-White%2F36779699&subId1=64b1964de4b0ad7b75f2de2f" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Comfort Zone" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="64b1964de4b0ad7b75f2de2f" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://goto.walmart.com/c/2706071/565706/9383?veh=aff&sourceid=imp_000011112222333344&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FComfort-Zone-9-3-Speed-Reversible-Twin-Window-Fan-with-Remote-Control-White%2F36779699&subId1=64b1964de4b0ad7b75f2de2f" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">Comfort Zone</a>
The only way to avoid being completely miserable when temperatures escalate is having access to either air conditioning or a high-quality fan — and while many folks choose AC, there are some out there that for various reasons, prefer to use a fan when things get sweltering.

Rounded up here are some of the highest-rated fans at Walmart, starting at just $7.75 for a tabletop option that you can clip on the side of a desk.

According to customer reviews, these are the ones that are small, yet powerful and won’t break halfway through the season. Whether you’re hunting for a fan to put next to your bed, in a stuffy office or even a large room, these are the ones up to the job.

1
Walmart
Honeywell Turbo Force fan
Rating: 4.5 out of 5 stars

With a name like Turbo Force, you expect an intense blast of cool air and that’s exactly what this fan gives you. More than 3,000 customers have awarded this fan five out of five stars. People who bought it like that it’s small yet powerful. It comes in five colors.

Promising review: “I was skeptical to order two because I wanted to be sure they would be powerful enough for my needs. Right after I ordered and tried out the first one I immediately ordered the second one. These little fans are well-made, extremely powerful, very quiet, and really good looking too!” — Meesh
$16.98 at Walmart
2
Walmart
Lasko box fan
Rating: 4.3 out of 5 stars

Box fans are an effective way to keep cool. This one, which has three speeds, comes with a one-year warranty. Chances are you won’t need it though, if the thousands of customer reviews are to be believed. This one’s a keeper — and it’s available in purple, too!

Promising review: “The color is just like the picture with no chips or scratches. All 3 settings are powerful and will make a great "white noise" sound when I sleep. It also comes with little white plastic feet so it wont fall backwards when on the more powerful settings” — Caitlyn
$30 at Walmart
3
Walmart
Comfort Zone portable clip fan
Rating: 4.1 out of 5 stars

A clip fan that’s small enough to fit in your bag? Now that’s handy. Your office mates will be jealous as you enjoy a cool breeze while you work. It’s quiet too, so it won’t annoy others around you.

Promising review: “I bought these fans for the bed because it gets too hot and its amazing. It definitely keeps us cool during the night. It doesn't come with batteries, so we dont have to worry about changing it out. It's an amazing product.” — Alyssa
$7.75 at Walmart
4
Walmart
Better Homes & Garden retro fan
Rating: 4.6 out of 5 stars

Not all fans are eyesores. This vintage-inspired table fan is a whole vibe — and it has a high customer rating because it’s good quality. Choose from 11 nostalgic colors, including pink, blue, teal and mint green.

Promising review: “This is my 3rd purchase of this fan in 7 years. It's a retro style that I love, made-well, heavy duty, really quiet oscillating and moves the air nicely. This mint green color was perfect for my bathroom and I am waiting for another color to be in stock for my bedroom. I recommend this product highly.” — Merle
$29.97 at Walmart
5
Walmart
Pelonis oscillating wall mounted fan
Rating: 4.6 out of stars

You know how some fans sound like you’re next to a highway? You won’t get that with this wall fan, which is quiet, yet powerful. It has a handy string pull for adjusting speed and power.

Promising review: “I didn't have room on the floor for a fan so I bought this wall mounted oscillating fan and it works perfectly. It frees up the floor and is so quiet with simple wall mounting.” — Daniel
$33 at Walmart
6
Walmart
Lasko pedestal fan
Rating: 4.3 out 5 stars

This simple Lasko pedestal fan comes with a remote and timer. You can also adjust the height so the airflow hits exactly where you want it to.

Promising review: “I have been looking for a fan that is stronger than normal house fans but not industrial. By far, this is the best I found. I love it so much and it comes with a remote. I love it so much I bought 3. AMAZING!!!!” — Susan
$47.59 at Walmart
7
Walmart
Comfort Zone window fan
Rating: 4.1 out of 5 stars

All you have to do to set up this ingenious fan is stretch the expanders to fit your window frame. This fan also comes with a remote control, so you won’t have to get up to adjust the speed.

Promising review: “I put this in my front room where the dogs are. Because animals can tend to smell between baths the room would just be too much for me so I always have the window open. Now it's summer time and the room will get super hot and smelly… well this fan has put a stop to all the above. I have it in circulation so one side pulls out air and the other blows. It is perfect I'm get one for my bedroom” — Deanna
$43.99 at Walmart
