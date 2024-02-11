Just 35 Home Products Reviewers Can’t Get Enough Of Right Now

Popular items from this list include:
A clever silicone "Broombi"
A clever silicone "Broombi"
Promising review:
"Absolutely love this broom! It does everything it states and shows. Excellent on carpets and spilt messes on the floor. Love how I get more dust and dirt off the floors
Also love that it can be made longer with just a quick twist. Durable, stable, and the appearance is much better than a tattered brush at the bottom most brooms! Getting into the corners is so much easier, too. Excellent broom!
" — Sandra Moyer
A jar of internet-beloved The Pink Stuff
A lot of people compare it to the Magic Eraser in paste form, so even your weirdest, most stubborn stains will meet their match.Promising review:
"I used this product for my stove because it's one thing I dislike cleaning. I have used multiple degreaser sprays and they all are so toxic and don't work for me. The Magic Eraser was okay but I used several at a time and I had to scrub so hard. But this product oh my goodness, legit a miracle. It doesn't have any type of smell
I put the paste on a cloth, clean the area then wipe it off with a damp cloth and voilà, magic!" — May
Plus The Pink Stuff Miracle Foam bathroom cleaner
Promising review:
"If you are looking for a new product to clean your shower look no further. I love this stuff! What I really love is that it cleans great and doesn’t make you feel like your going to pass out after you cleaned.
The smell isn't too strong. I spray and let it sit for a bit and watch it just wash away the dirt.
The hype is definitely it for The Pink Stuff!" — Amazon customer
A flat head mop and wringer set
Promising review:
"LOVE this MOP!!!!!! I have been through so many mops in the past five years and this one beats them all!
Very compact, easy to use, easy to carry, and my favorite part cost effective! It comes with washable/replaceable heads that trap and clean to a T! I was not expecting this to be a 5-star but it is. I would recommend this to any one that has steps, kids, pets, its a game changer.
" — erica707
A set of magnetic fridge spice organizers
Promising review:
"These work well and solve the problem of having to dig into a cabinet to find spices. These shelves are better than mounting a spice rack as the shelves have strong magnets that easily stick to a the side of a metal appliance as shown in the product description." — Michael
An absurdly adorable mushroom kitchen timer
This winds up and times up to 60 minutes, ending in a loud buzzer. Reviewers also use it to help time themselves with work tasks and studying. Promising review:
"This is whimsical and fun, my kids love it. I tell them there dinner comes from a fairy mushroom forest. 😋 Works great, keeps my little monsters in line — 'Dad, the mushroom went off.' Love it." — Vik V
A set of reusable Gripstic bag sealers
"I'm a stickler about stale chips and have always used those little snapping clips. I thought they worked pretty well, but they really don't compared to Gripsticks. The
snack that proved this the most was Pirate's Booty. If these are exposed to air for more than three minutes, they turn into styrofoam peanuts. I promise they're just as fresh as when you first open them with Gripsticks.
They're going to be my go-to chip clips moving forward." — Rachel Campbell
— Rachel Campbell
A no-scrub weekly shower cleaner
Promising review:
"I saw this product on TikTok and decided to try it out for myself. The name doesn’t lie — spray it on, shut the bathroom door, and in a few hours, the shower is 100 times cleaner.
Usually I’ll let it sit overnight, and by morning, the visible grime on the shower is gone, include soap scum. I’ll usually let the shower water rinse the residue out, and then will take a bucket just to get everything off the shower walls. It is a bit slick if you try to get in the shower without rinsing the residue, but otherwise it’s a worthy cleaning staple in my house." — Tara D.
A cult-favorite luxury-scented candle
: "I was staying over at a friend's house and sitting next to her coffee table. She had this candle on the table and even though it wasn't lit I could smell it, and it was so delicious that I instantly went online to find it and bought it for myself!
If this came in a perfume I would buy enough to last the rest of my life. I don't know how to even explain the scent but if you are an amber/patchouli/vanilla fan, this is absolutely for you. The jasmine adds an unbelievable freshness without a flowery scent
. I even bought the shampoo and conditioner
which I will probably use as more of a body wash and shaving cream but that is how desperate I am to get this scent on me!" — Melissa I.
A set of super absorbent, quick-drying kitchen dish cloths
Promising review:
"Love these towels. My old towels just wore out, so I replaced them with these towels in blue and yellow. They are different, quite thick and very absorbent.
They hang well in the kitchen and look bright and beautiful. They are not large, but I am very satisfied with a new type of towel, the feel and the appearance. They dry quick enough, even though they are relatively thick. I love them!
" — S. Tapaile
A Mr. Scrappy universal garbage disposal brush
Promising review
: "This product can be a major kitchen product if you have issues with odors in your garbage disposal. We eat a lot of cereals for breakfast and almost all are loaded with preservatives, which are like glue when they get wet. For two years, we could not get rid of a foul odor for more than a day or two. I purchased this as a last resort, but only expected it to help a little. The first time I used it, I was amazed at how much gunk was brushed away and the odor was reduced.
" — C. D. Cornett
A wire cheese slicer
Psst — this also pays for itself over time, since you'll be saving a TON of money by not buying pre-sliced cheese! Promising review
: "I really like how it lays in your hand, it is very easy to use and cut the cheese easily. It has three different thickness levels and very stylish. Plus the price is very good. I can only recommend." — Petra Guzman
An adorable non-slip waterproof shelf liner
Promising review
: "Very good quality liner. I love the daisy print and it is a good thickness. Super easy to cut (I used a box cutter). Definitely recommend!" — Karen
A toothbrush holder and toothpaste dispenser
Promising review:
"I love this product. The holder keeps everything in place so there is no mess all over the counter top. The cups are great because they magnetically attach to the product and they WORK and stay in place.
The toothbrush holder is awesome. No more touching other people's toothbrush trying to find yours.
Best of all is the toothpaste holder. Simply place the toothpaste into the holder and push the lever a couple of times in order for the toothpaste to begin coming out." — Tracy Divers
A colorful 24-ounce Simple Modern leakproof tumbler
Promising review:
"We ended up getting our whole family these cups. These kids cups are impressive. They don’t leak! I figured they would have a slow, steady drip but no, they are solid. I really like that the straws are flexible and I don’t have to worry about my kids knocking out a tooth or taking out their eye. 😅
I also appreciate that the straw inside stays attached and doesn’t randomly fall off like other cups we have had in the past." — Brian T. Berg
A microwave bacon cooker
Promising review
: "Best way to make bacon!!!!! I will never cook bacon any other way. Bought one for me and one for my daughter. Buying one for my MIL for Christmas." — Amazon customer
A tres chic K-Cup storage drawer
Each of these holds up to 36 standard-sized K-Cups.Promising review:
"I am so glad I got this. It makes for such great streamlined storage. Keeps things tidy and neat, and also helps me keep track of how many cups I have left to determine whether or not I need to add to my grocery list. It is very sturdy and I fit my machine on top. The top is very durable, hard plastic and does not buckle with the weight of the machine filled with water on top." — tunisianswife
An attachable Stanley cup snack bowl
Psst — lots of reviewers say this fits their Stanley cup and the cheaper alternative versions of it, like this $29 Simple Modern tumbler.
in action. Promising review
: "If using this snack holder on my Stanley is wrong, I don't want to be right. Now when I sit at baseball tournaments all day, I don't have to keep reaching into snack bags and coolers. We all get the snack we want and never have to carry more than a cup.
I do get some odd looks but if they had one, they wouldn't be judging anymore. Sits very sturdily on my tumbler but comes off easily when I'm done with it." — Abby
A ring can opener
Promising review
: "It does the job it's supposed to do. I was cutting my hand trying to open cans. This allows me to get a better grip on the little loopy thing, and gives me leverage to open the can." — P. Alscher
A hollowed out bubble vase
Promising review
: "I really like this unique glass vase. it looks fresh on my working desk, as well the side table. The geometric cute calabash shapes can reflect the high level sense of your home decor. Recommended!" — Amazon customer
A sturdy corner shower bench
"This is a very attractive, well constructed bench. Every surface is smooth and rounded, all the joints tight and the assembly is straight forward with quality hardware
. The bench is just the right size for my medium-sized shower and each leg has an adjustable rubber foot for precise leveling. It's very sturdy while sitting or resting a foot on it.
The wood is beautiful!" — Jean
A magnetic microwave cover
in action. Promising review:
"If you live in a small space like I do, this will seriously change your life. No longer do I have to struggle to find somewhere to put my cover if I'm heating up a cup of coffee.Just attach it to the roof of your microwave.
Hopefully, you have a flat surface; check before you buy. There is a slight learning curve as to where to put it or the force or lack thereof needed, but after a couple of times it's second nature. Love, love, love this product.
I'm probably going to get some for Christmas presents next year, it's one of those items that you wouldn't necessarily buy for yourself but it will change your life
." — Rachel
A hybrid digital food scale and measuring cup
Promising review
: "I absolutely love this measuring cup!!! What a great invention. I love that I can put flour in, reset it and add sugar, reset it and add milk, etc. One cup for measuring several things at the same time. Love, love, love it!!!!" — wolfpause
A rectangular lazy Susan
in action. Promising review
: "Wow! I love this turntable organizer! I can fit so many items on it, and because of that, I now have so much more space on the door shelves. With this organizer, I will have easy access to all of those extra items that just don't have their own space
. Now they do have a place to go! I would highly recommend this product to everyone who wants to feel more organized and doesn't want to lose items in their fridge
." — Amazon customer
A sweet Nessie sugar spoon
Promising review:
"This little silly spoon makes me happy. It is now the #1 spoon everyone looks for in the silverware drawer at our house. Often found in a container of ice cream or a mug of tea living its best little life." — Emily
An oh-so-sweet hummingbird bedside lamp
Promising review:
"I literally have no idea why I bought this. It was a suggested item and looked interesting so I was like 'lol okay.' I can’t believe how much I like it LOL. It looks and feels much nicer than you’d think (maybe even classy) and the battery lasts forever.
It has three shades of light and it’s extremely bright." — K
And a color-changing moon lamp
in action. Promising review
: "I bought this lamp after seeing it on TikTok. It looked really cool and thought it would be a nice addition to my bedroom! This lamp is so adorable and perfect for bedrooms of any age and would definitely go well with a kawaii gamer setup too. It has a multitude of color options; the gradient pastel rainbow is my favorite!
It's controllable from your smartphone or touch, and it has a neat little feature where it changes color based on the sound it picks up! It's super affordable, especially compared to other smart lights like Phillips Hue." — Alice
A bunch of Miracle-Gro "food spikes"
Promising review:
"I always kill my plants, but I decided to try again. I just bought five houseplants, and three of them were marked down because they were looking pretty puny. Since I tend to kill them anyway, I figured I would give them a try and save some money. I put one of these spikes in each plant, and they all looked so much healthier and happier after just a couple of days.
I also added one spike to the only houseplant that I've had for years without killing (I was beginning to think it was artificial); the leaves looked healthier almost immediately. I'm very happy with this product, and it was a great price." — victoria
An easy-release silicone jumbo muffin pan
Promising review:
"This is my first time ordering any of the new silicone bakeware. I ordered these to bake keto egg cups, muffins etc. They are AMAZING!
No sticking to the bottom (I did use olive oil spray, but probably didn’t need it). I placed it on a regular metal cookie sheet in the oven for stability. It cooked my egg cups and muffins perfectly! Easy cleanup (dishwasher safe).
I am going to replace all my bakeware with the silicone ones! Highly recommend!" — Pelican
A set of coastal chic woven coasters
Promising review:
"I have purchased two sets of these coasters now because they are simply the best! They are very absorbent, and don’t leave a trail of water or mess to clean up.
They’re very stylish and come in neutral colors, and have a simple holder. Very good price point for these high quality coasters
!" — Tatum
A dainty bird-shaped lemon juicer
Promising review:
"This little utensil is adorable, and quite practical. When I saw it on TikTok I knew I had to have one. You simply put a slice of lemon in and pour out the juice. It looks so pretty sitting on the table and comes in very handy." — Dian Marchese
A towel holder
Promising review:
"A pretty, space-saving accessory. I used this for a small downstairs bath with minimal storage. The rose gold color I chose is really nice. I’ve had this for a few months now. Very sturdy and useful as well as pretty." — Maryann S.
A clear pocketed shower curtain liner
Promising review:
"We are apartment living, so no one in the household could take a shower without crash/boom as you're knocking something down sitting on a shelf or the bathtub rim. This is a game changer. There are so many pockets with so much room in each I actually have space left over. My husband's back scrubber, my shampoo and haircare, my daughter's bubble baths, bath floofies, all fit with room to spare.
And the pockets are all a nice height so I'm not crouching to find anything." — goodnite.graci
A set of under-bed storage containers
Promising review:
"These storage bags are fantastic. I live in a small apartment where storage space is at a premium.
I use these to store my Costco toilet paper and paper towels so I don't need to make as many trips to the store. It keeps them in pristine condition and out of sight. The handles make them easy to pull in and out, and they fold up nicely when not in use. I'm thinking about getting two more since four will fit under my queen bed." — Kimberly Dorn
Flavor God's Everything Spicy Seasoning
Flavor God
is a small business that specializes in seasoning, rubs, and finishing salts. Promising review
: "Loooooove this seasoning! It's not overly spicy to the point where you can't enjoy the taste of the food! First time buying Flavor God and I will be back for more! I used it on a one-sheet Louisiana shrimp boil! Turned out amazing!
" — Mrs. Northern Belle