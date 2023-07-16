39 Summer Staple Products That Have Thousands Of 5-Star Reviews

Popular items from this list:
A pair of popular cushioned "recovery" sandals
Promising review:
"I have ordered several pairs trying to find the one that lives up to its hype, well this one is it. Super cushy, fits true to size
— I ordered the mauvish pink colored one and love it. I will be ordering a black pair. I have a heel spur and planters fasciitis so regular flip flops bother me after wearing several hours, these do not.
Very pleased with this purchase and highly recommend." — leah
A set of DEET-free handy mosquito-repelling bracelets
Cliganic
is a small business that specializes in all-natural personal care products.
Check out a TikTok of the mosquito-repelling bracelets
in action. Promising review:
"I moved last year from Southern California to North Carolina. Bugs of all types have always been attracted to me but the amount of bites I got last summer was WILD. Someone gave me one of these types of bracelets to use one day and it seemed to work SOOOOOO I decided to buy myself an arsenal to prepare for this summer.
I read the reviews and about 99% of them had great results. I've only used this bracelet twice but both times I was outside and un-touched.
Delivery was very quick so that was a plus. I'm not fond of the smell, I'm hyper sensitive to smells, but I'd rather have the odor than being chewed alive." — Tracey Agopian
A pair of butt-lifting bike shorts
Promising review:
"I’ve actively purchased other workout shorts in an effort to find others that I think are equal or better than these. So far, I haven’t. Now, when I first get these, they are a tad more snug than I like, but if I wear them for a few hours, they then mold to my body like they were custom made for me.
I hope they never stop making these, and I hope they come out with more colors, especially light ones. These are amazing."
— A.S.
Plus an effective, no-effort fruit fly trap
Promising review:
"Our home was infested with fruit flies. As a household of minimal fresh produce and a mostly nitrate rich menu, we were confused and horrified when these tiny, evil monsters took over our house. These apple jobs are LEGIT. Within an hour or less they had captured a good amount of flies. I
just bought more." — MotherofChaos
An at-home slushy-making cup
Check out a TikTok of the Slushy Maker Cup
in action — it even comes with a spill-proof lid so it won't leak while you're crushing the cup! Promising review:
"When it got here I cleaned it and put it in the freezer. I took it out a day later and filled it with Diet Coke just to see what it does. Squeeze it a few times and it's 100% a slushy. I am shocked and thrilled.
Worth the money. It has some type of ribbing inside that freezes. If you enjoy a cold beverage, get it quick." — GEORGE
Plus a Yonanas fruit soft serve maker
Promising review:
"I saw one of these in action at a friend's house like five years ago and thought it was just a made up memory, because making ice cream out of solely frozen fruit seems wild. But when I saw a TikTok about it I immediately went to Amazon and bought it. Literally this was the BEST decision of my life.
I cannot believe still how amazing this thing is! It makes the creamiest, best tasting fruit ice cream ever.
It’s easy to take apart and clean, and super easy to use." — DMCKAY
A two-pack of TikTok-famous Dan-O's seasoning
Dan O's Seasoning
is a small business established in 2017 that gained popularity after taking to TikTok
during the pandemic, where the company now has 3.8 million followers with plenty of droolworthy food content. Promising review:
"I became interested in this product while watching TikToks. I have been adding it to so many things. I use it in spaghetti, on fish, and one of my favorites is to add it to popcorn.
My husband had to ask why my popcorn smelled like steak. I love the fact that it is low sodium as well. I am not a fan of extra salt and most foods already have plenty of salt but need some seasoning. This should be your go to seasoning." — Heartcri
A handy as heck sunburn soother
Psst — a lot of reviewers mentioned this also helped prevent peeling and itching! Promising review
: "I ordered this two weeks ago after seeing rave reviews. So grateful I did. Yesterday I got the worst burn. It was unbelievable
. I applied this four times over 24 hours. When I woke up this morning it was a lot better and has just gotten increasingly better throughout the day. The burn is mostly faded, and the pain is so much better
. I hope to never burn this badly again, but I will be stockpiling this lotion all the same." — Carolina G.
A cold brew coffee maker
Promising review:
"This coffee maker is my BEST FRIEND! I use this every day, it's so easy to use! My coffee comes out perfect every time.
I'm a cold coffee drinker and I put about 8–10 scoops of freshly ground coffee into the filter. I let it sit overnight and the next morning, I remove the filter and dump the grounds. It makes four days' worth of coffee and I love that it's ready to go for me, especially since I wake up at 4:50 a.m.
and I need to make my coffee quickly! It's very easy to clean as well." — Panda
A portable handheld fan
Check out a TikTok of the portable fan
in action. Promising review:
"Our vacation planner suggested getting something like this for when you're waiting in line at an amusement park when the sun is out. Best advice ever, used this when we were at Disney this past year.
It's lightweight and doesn't weigh you down, the fan has adjustable speeds and also includes a phone charger via USB A port and also a flashlight function. Love that it folds up nice and small, great fan that I'd recommend to anyone
!" — Andrew
A set of popular wickaway sweatbands
Promising review: "
I wasn't certain if these would work for me or not. Since they aren't cotton, they're spandex, I thought they'd slip easily. You know what? They didn't. They not only didn't slip, but I love the colors. I love them so much I'm going to purchase the same style headbands from them but in different colors!" — Teresa T
A longline sports bra
Promising review:
"I never, never, never leave reviews on products, but with this one, it's well well worth it and I haven't even worked out in it yet! I'm a 36DD (I ordered a large for reference), so finding a good, supportive sports bra can be a bit difficult to find. I found this one the way a Gen Z'er does: TikTok. It is absolutely deserving of the praise it gets! This sports bra can even double as a tank top if you're running from the gym to get coffee or to home, so it's absolutely perfect!
It's such a cute top and I can't wait to see how well it supports my workouts! I bought it in dusty blue and I'll be back for more of the colors!" — Robert
A reviewer-beloved cooling mattress pad
Promising review:
"Unbeknownst to me, my wife decided to replace our mattress with the hardest slab of concrete on which I've ever had to sleep. I ordered this cover hoping for a tiny bit of relief. From the first night it exceeded all my hopes and dreams, I was able to sleep again, it doesn't slip off even with my tossing and turning, and it stays cool.
This mattress cover probably saved my marriage. Thank you!" — michael ervin
Rebecca O'Connell / BuzzFeed
A delightful little tool called the Bug Bite Thing that suctions on all kinds of bug bites to reduce swelling, itchiness, and redness.
Bug Bite Thing
is a family-owned small business established in 2017 that specializes in bug bite relief products.
This works on mosquitoes, bees, wasps, biting flies, sea lice, and more (although TBH, if this list of bugs gets any longer I may just stay indoors forever!!). Promising review:
"I bought this because I saw it on TikTok, and have been having issues with mosquito bites. Used it a few time to relieve itchiness and I am convinced it works! Have been recommending it to my family and friends.
Read the directions and follow them carefully. Don't use this on your face or neck, or other sensitive areas. Don't do a lot of suction, just a little bit. And do it a few times if needed. Great invention!" — Joe
A mini sprinkler pool
Promising review:
"My kids love this. It is soo easy to plug the hose into and turn the water on and the kids can have hours of fun. Once the kids are done playing, I disconnect the hose let the water drain, and hang it over the porch." — Austin
Brazilian Bum Bum Cream, a cult-favorite moisturizing body lotion
Promising review:
"Like so many, I was brainwashed by TikTok into buying this rather expensive lotion...then I bought one for my mom and one for my sister and five more for myself as they became harder to find.
My favorite thing about it is the smell. Lightly tropical/coconutty but nothing overwhelming. Every time I wear it people say, 'What are you WEARING?' like I have some amazing perfume on. Besides that, it really is a great moisturizer. I’m not usually a sucker for marketing but this was so worth it.
" — Kristen
A lawn spot repair treatment
Promising review:
"We purchased this to fill some patches in our backyard that were damaged by our puppy. This seed works like a charm.
The one caveat is that you really do have to water it a bit every day. Once it takes off though, it grows pretty quickly! Within one week of planting this, we had one-inch long grass blades.
One month later, all the patches are gone. Highly recommended!" — Jessica N.
A watermelon cutter
Check out a TikTok of the watermelon cutter
in action. Promising review:
"Thanks, TikTok! It works!" — Tanesha
"This tool is so handy!! I hate cutting watermelon, and this is so fast and easy to use and easy to wash. I cut a watermelon in less than five minutes.
It cuts yellow watermelon too!!! The included baller is great for the small left over, hard to reach places." — Andrea Draine
An enzyme-based laundry stain remover
Puracy
is a Texas-based, family-owned small business specializing in plant-based, chemical-free, hypoallergenic home products, with a donation made to local families in need with a portion of every purchase.
Psst — this spray also does a number on all those other miscellaneous stains in your life, like wine, coffee, soy sauce, makeup, and period blood!
I recently bought this to test it for myself, and can attest to how well it works to get period blood out even after
you've tried something else. I stained a pair of beloved bright-blue bike shorts in my sleep and tried to get it out with soap and water, but the stain was still there when it came out of the wash. I treated it with this, stuck it back in the wash, and BOOM, it's like it never happened
(I panicked before I could get a before and after, please forgive me, laundry gods).Promising review:
"I initially used this on the armpit sweat stains of my workout clothes. After a single wash, with two rinses as recommended, the stains were gone.
I then used them on some dress shirts with hideous deodorant stains. GONE! The shirts are now in pristine condition and I don't have to throw them away.
This product is amazing. I had used oxy clean previously, but it had the tendency to discolor my shirts. I've used this on red, blue, black, and orange shirts. No stains after washing and no bleeding or fading of color." — Kimmy D
A four-pocket FlipBelt
Psst — it's also machine washable and dryable!
Check out a TikTok of the FlipBelt
in action! Promising review:
"Love love love my FlipBelt. I cannot stand arm bands so for the past year, I have been running while holding my phone (I know, awful). I was running with my coworker and she suggested I get a running belt. Having run a couple of half marathons in the past, I have used running belts but they tend to bounce around and just be an annoyance. I happened to stumble on the FlipBelt on Amazon and had to give it a try. It fits my iPhone 7 that has an OtterBox on it, and did not budge once during my six-mile run.
At the four-mile mark, I even tried adjusting it because I thought there's no way this thing is staying in place so well, and it was still in the exact same spot as when I started my run. I also noticed I was able to run faster than usual and I think it's because I was concentrating on holding my phone with its massive case on it.
If you're in between sizes, I suggest going a size down. Can't wait to wear this for my upcoming half-marathons in the fall!" — kel07
A nifty leakproof, portable dog water bottle
Promising review
: "I saw this on a TikTok video and checked on Amazon and ordered it. My toy poodle loves it and drank out it with no hesitation. With the heat wave we are having in California right now I want to be sure she is well hydrated
. Before I leave the house I fill the holder with ice and water and I am set. Easy to clean and no spilled water in the car. Easy to throw in my purse and have it when we are out walking around.
I know what people with dogs are getting for Christmas this year." — Amazon Customer
The forever staple that is the Adidas "Saturday" cap
I love this hat to PIECES — I have it in white and black. It's easily adjustable and so comfortable on my head, and the solid colors make it easy to throw on with any outfit in the warm weather months
, particularly on days when I'm running out the door with no time to properly style my hair. Another perk is just how well these wash up — I've run mine through the washer and the dryer, and they come out looking peachy clean.
But my most favorite thing is just how nice the shape is on my human head?? I've got a bit of a flat noggin so I appreciate hats in a more "vintage" style like this that don't just lay flat, but add some dimension.
Sorry to get so deep about a baseball cap, but I had to speak my truth. Promising review
: "I'm a sucker for good everyday/daily use hats, and this one is my favorite among all of my hats! It's breathable, and even if I wear this all throughout the day, my head doesn't feel all sweaty and stinky. I love It!" — Danica Mae Savillo
And a CurlCap
CurlCap
is a Black-owned apparel company founded by Britney Sade that specializes in caps designed for natural hair with an open back and flexible scrunchie design. Promising review
: "This hat is comfortable, well made, and cute! It is now my go-to hat for casual days when I put my hair in a ponytail. I have also worn it playing tennis and found that it's more comfortable than wearing a visor.
The back elastic really keeps the hat secure without feeling too tight. I have the black twill, and would love to see it in other colors in this fabric for walking, running, and tennis. Love." — Me
A waterproof phone pouch
It fits any phone up to 100 mm x 170 mm (or about 3.9 inches x 6.7 inches). It's also a great fix for keeping out sand and dirt (and a great option for runners, if you're caught in the rain but still want to be able to toggle through your music options). Promising review:
"I purchased this case in July for an upcoming canoe trip with a friend and as luck would have it, we flipped our canoe. Being the rebel that I am, I chose not to wear my phone around my neck. And so it, my ID, and my debit card ended up at the bottom of the river, and I just assumed it would be discovered a thousand years from now and placed in a museum as an ancient artifact. Fast-forward to this week. I was contacted via FB by an Alachua County Sheriff’s Office diver and guess what he found? Yup, my phone case with all of the contents intact and dry as a bone!
He had to cut the case open but there was not one single drop of water in it and he ended up purchasing a case for himself because he was just that impressed!" — Julie McDonald
A set of ice pop molds
Each set also includes a base tray, a funnel, and a cleaning brush. Promising review:
"Good price, good quality. I've bought a few different popsicle molds over the years trying to be the cool dad who does fun activities and most of them end up being junk that I throw away when the kids aren't looking. This one froze well, didn't freezer burn and was easy to get pop out without losing the stick and melting the popsicle." — Nathan Rasmussen
A facial ice roller
Promising review:
"I was skeptical about this product. I wasn't sure how it was much different than rolling any other frozen thing on your body. I'm beyond pleasantly surprised. I've used it for sinus pain, migraines, swollen neck glands, under-eye circles/bags, inflamed acne, TMJ pain, etc.
Not to mention, when I used it on my face, it leaves my skin feeling tight and wakes me up in the mornings. It also stays cold for forever but never sweats or leaves water behind. It's like magic
. I also bought one for my mom who suffers from nerve damage in her arms and legs. I think it'll really help when she has bad pain days." — Jessica McRee
A cooling elevated pet bed
Promising review
: "I bought this bed so my dog could lie outside on the porch without having to lie directly on concrete
. It took approximately 20 minutes to put together on my own (a bit difficult to get the last screw attached), though it was fairly easy to construct without assistance. As soon as I had it put together, I put it outside and used a treat to alert my dog to its presence. She had no hesitation stepping onto the bed and now really enjoys it!
It's been about a month and it seems to be holding up well. She loves to sleep on it and usually decides to lay outside on her Coolaroo bed after dinner until bedtime
when I call her inside." — Megan
A hands-free portable neck fan
It has three speeds to choose from and also lights up, making you more visible at night. Reviewers note that you should definitely put your hair in a ponytail (but that it's easy to unsnag if it gets caught)
. Promising review
: "Took this to an all day, HOT day to a theme park. Charged it fully the night before and lasted through the whole day. Felt so cool. Plus at night you got the cool colors." — Paula
Plus a truly multi-talented set of cooling towels
Promising review
: "I saw these recommended on a TikTok for disabled people who can't regulate their temperature in the heat, and omg, was it worth buying them. You just add cold water and it's like an ice pack without the burning of the ice. They worked great for cooling my arm after the Covid shot! Excited to use them all summer!" — Muirgen Neal
A multipurpose, super adaptable pool float
Promising review:
"These are the best floaties!! They are perfect for vacation because they take up no room to pack. You can also sit on them a few ways like laying back or sitting upright with the floats on either side. I bring them on vacation and people always ask where I got them. They're perfect for laying back with a cool drink." — Jenna DiPaolo
A two-pack of Body Glide anti-chafing balm
I swear by this to the point where if I can't find it in the morning of a summer run, I just won't go out, LOLOL. My boobs chafe SO BADLY under my sports bra bands,
no matter what kind I'm wearing, but putting on a tiny bit of this before I leave works like a charm. Absolutely no more friction and no more going "OW OW OW" in the shower because my literal boob wounds
were stinging.Promising review:
"This was a TikTok buy and it was worth it. Highly recommend it. It does the work. Long lasting and not sticky at all." — EBATL
An oatmeal paw butter for your furry friend
Promising review
: "One of my puppers is a super-athlete who lives to go for walks and on runs. She is about 9 now and the vet gave her a stellar bill of health save one thing: her pads were getting really rough and worn from paved trails and city walks and this may be uncomfortable, especially as summer comes and pavement heats up.
I was skeptical about any kind of balm as I figured that it would leave a mess on my floors or one/both dogs would just lick it off their feet. No problems whatsoever, and after a single application, both dogs' pads are really soft and supple
. Hopefully the dogs can feel the difference. I can surely see it and feel it. Also, the balm smells like oatmeal cookies, so bonus for that." — LRL
An MVP-worthy pet urine stain-removing spray
Rocco & Roxie Supply Company
is a family-owned small business established in 2013 that specializes in pet odor eliminators, pet toys, pet snacks, and pet accessories.Promising review:
"Be gone ye smells of summer heat! Bought a place in spring before the heavy summer heat had hit. After moving in, discovered that the carpets were saturated with pet smells.
The smell was pretty unbearable and getting worse by the day with every increasing degree. Combine that with some new odors from our own dog and you get the picture. It took a while to track down and treat all of the spots but, once I did, this stuff took the smell out completely.
Our puppy is basically trained now but, when the occasional accident does happen, all I do is dry it out; wipe it down; and apply Rocco & Roxie. Voila! no lingering smells." — slcwebegy
An air purifier with a true HEPA filter
Check out our full review of the GermGuardian air purifier
for more deets! Promising review:
"We bought three of these units a couple years ago when the wildfires on our coast sent smoke and bad air quality up our way. It wasn't feasible to keep the windows closed 24/7 in the middle of summer. Not only did they work well for this purpose we also noticed a reduction in allergic symptoms from seasonal allergies,
food/cooking smells went away within minutes and when we repurposed one of the units for the spare bathroom where my husband smokes and uses vaporizers the filters worked overtime to clean the air. On a fresh prefilter with a HEPA that isn't spent you can't even tell he smokes in there, and the stuff it collects is fascinatingly disgusting, lol.
In this unit we change the filters much more frequently to keep that level of cleaning up and we DO cut our own filters to fit based on several other reviewers' suggestions. Such a great value for the price." — FriendlyShopper
A sleek pair of sports sunglasses
Promising review:
"Bought these for running, 10/10. They are lightweight and fit just snug enough to make them feel secure but not uncomfortable
. The wrap-around lens gives excellent sun protection. The case is very durable and keeps them clean and secure when not in use. While I bought these for running I have started to use them when mowing the lawn as they give such good coverage over the eyes when on the zero turn. I have been a runner since junior high and still enjoy it. I run typically three times a week. These are the best running sunglasses I have ever used
. I also like the look of the orange reflective tint. I may just buy another pair for the tractor and leave one pair dedicated to running. In short would definitely buy again." — mark gosling
A satin-lined Hairbrella
Hairbrella
is a Black-owned small business established in 2016 that specializes in hats combining fashion and function to protect against all types of weather. Promising review
: "I never carry an umbrella cause they’re too bulky, so when I saw the Hairbrella I was so excited. It keeps my hair dry and my curls nicely quaffed
, rather than me looking like I stuck my fingers in a light socket. I’m telling everyone I know about it, it’s an amazing alternative to those wide-brimmed hats or a briefcase LOL!
Truly it’s never going to leave my side from now on! I definitely recommend it." — Gina C.
A chic BruMate insulated can cooler
This fits a standard 12-ounce slim can, and was designed to still be able to fit in car cup holders. It'll keep drinks icy cold for several hours, and twenty times colder than a standard neoprene can cooler. Psst — you can check out the rest of BruMate's options
for different-sized cans, wines, cocktails, and more. Promising review:
"Like to keep your beer cold? Get this. Slow drinker but don't want to let your friends on to how slow you're drinking? Get this. Want your White Claw/Truly to stay as cold as it was when you took it out of your fridge? Get this. I kid you not this thing keeps drinks cold like that's its job (because it is). Once I got mine and saw how effective it was, I decided all of my cold beverage loving friends and family will be getting one also.
With most of my friends being Michelob Ultra and White Claw drinkers, this seems to be the perfect fit. So hard to find a can koozie that holds those slim cans! Love this product and definitely recommend!" — Brooke Stull
A portable George Foreman grill
Promising review:
"This is the perfect grill for my apartment balcony. It was easy to clean and it's really nonstick. In comparison to other brands, this actually heat up the plate instead of heating lights.
It cooked really well and was very easy to install. I would definitely recommend to purchase this if you have a small balcony." — Amazon Customer
A lightweight, super family-friendly flying disc
Promising review
: "I used to play Ultimate Frisbee in college and it took me a lot of practice to get my throws down. Wanting to teach my kiddos how to throw, I researched and ended up buying these. I REALLY like them! I bought one set of two. And want to buy more. They are super easy for beginners to learn on and almost always fly true. They also don’t hurt when they hit you and my kids can catch them. Win. Win.
Great colors and design! And they can skip a little bit. 🥏💗" — asnowmomma