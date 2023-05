30 Products That Reviewers Say Deserve More Than 5 Stars

Some acne patches

These are hands down the best pimple patches I’ve ever used. Why? Because they actually work. IMO they work best on whiteheads, drawing out the pus and preventing me from picking. Once all the fluids are drained (yum!), I plop a patch on what was once home to a very angry whitehead and replace it twice a day (once in the morning and once at night). In my experience, that has been the best treatment for preventing really noticeable hyperpigmentation and acne scarring, which my skin is really prone to after breakouts.I have BIG cystic acne. I recently had several cysts injected at the dermatologist and use prescription creams. Tried EVERYTHING. I'm 33 and have been dealing with this for years and years. I had never even heard of these patches until recently and decided why the heck not. OK friends,. In just a few hours I had to change one out because it had already turned white with puss. It says it won't work on cysts but I decided to go for it anyway. Most of my jawline cysts are actually tiny right now but still red and hard and ugly and painful, and after using a patch on two of them overnight they are FLAT. SERIOUSLY, I cant believe it." — Amazon Customer