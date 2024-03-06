41 Products With Such Good Reviews You May Want To Test Them Yourself

Popular items from this list:
A moisturizing nasal saline gel
For some added clarity, this product should be carefully applied under your nose and around your nostrils (not inside or up your nose!). It sadly won't get rid of all your nasal woes, but it will help provide relief from irritation and chapping.Promising review:
"My girlfriend had recommended this product to me, and I only purchased a very small tube, not knowing if I would be satisfied or not. It really IS a good product.
In the winter, my nose gets dry from the heat and humidity, and I need something to moisturize it. This product really IS excellent.
I purchased a small tube, not knowing if I would like it or not, and I do. It's not costly, helps you, and is well worth the price.
" — SB
A friendship bracelet making kit
I bought this kit ahead of attending The Eras Tour and would recommend also buying an additional letter set
. For reasons I cannot explain, this one doesn't come with any vowels. However, the rubbery beads are perfect and very easy to slide onto the clear string that comes with the kit. I loved adding in the gold star and circle dividers to add some extra pizzazz to my bracelets. The little scissor in the kit was also great for seamlessly cutting the string. They were rather soothing to craft and I had a blast sharing them with other fans at the concert. Definitely get it!Promising review:
"I received this kit yesterday and so far my friend and I have made five bracelets, one anklet and a necklace. Would 10/10 recommend getting one of these kits for yourself, a friend or someone with a birthday coming up!" — Gail
A pair of fleece-lined tights
Available in four colors and two sizes.
Promising review:
"I wear tights in the winter months only (I live in Northeastern Pennsylvania). This is a brand I would source out many times over. The tights are soft (not itchy) and thick but not binding and they keep their shape after several washings.
They're pretty too, the herringbone pattern is quite classy and can dress up a basic skirt well. I give a 5-star rating!!!" — Barbi
Melissa & Doug My First Daily magnetic activities calendar
Promising review:
"Almost 3-year-old loves it. After getting this he’s now asking me 'today’s Tuesday mom?' And 'it’s winter now?'
He likes the holiday magnets and trying to figure out where to put the arrow for the temperature each day. It is sort of heavy, so I would recommend using a nail to hang it or strips around the rope so you don’t damage your wall. This is a must have for toddlers
." — Steph
15 pairs of collagen under-eye patches
Promising review:
"This is really an amazing product for such a good price, too. These feel so refreshing under my eyes. It’s really relaxing having them on and just letting them do their magic! I don’t have so puffy eyes but I have been noticing slight dark circles lately. Just after using this one time, I can really see a difference under my eyes, and these left my under eyes so soft!
You just have to make sure you clean your face very well before use and wash with warm water after use! Absolutely will be buying again!" — Kayleena
A pack of magical flames
Promising review:
"Mystical Fire Colorant is amazing. For a really fun experience, get some of these for your next camping trip. As if a campfire needs improvement...but this stuff is really neat.
I'd say the adults love it even more than the kids. We only used one packet and the colors were so good — it seems like they lasted at least 20 minutes. There was even color left in the ashes the next day. We will never go camping again without several packs of Mystical Fire on hand." —TeNe
A rechargeable clip-on reading light
It's completely free of blue light, has three brightness levels, and a 360-degree gooseneck.Promising review:
"I bought this because I am sensitive to lights, the charge lasts so long, the light is so warm, but not too yellow. It is also not too bright. I prefer it when it starts to die and it gets dimmer. I wish it had one more dim setting. But it also can be bright if you need. Love this light I think everyone should buy this. !! So cozy! Great gift." — Allison T.
An adjustable memory foam pillow by Coop Home Goods
Coop Home Good is a small business. Available in three colors and queen or king sizing.Promising review:
"This is the best pillow ever! 🙌🏻 I’m SUPER picky with pillows, and this one is perfect! I normally don’t like shredded pillows, but this one is a game-changer. It’s super soft, like a fluffy cloud.
It doesn’t really feel like it’s shredded once you lay your head on it. I’m mainly a side sleeper, and this gives me perfect support. It molds perfectly to your head, neck, and shoulder. No more neck pains in the morning for me.
Over time, I added the extra stuffing, and I’m happy with where it’s at. When it needs a fluffing, I just toss it in the dryer on low for 15 minutes, and it’s good as new. I’ve had it for a few months now, and this is the one I will always buy from now on. Just buy it! You’ll love it!" — Sierra
A strawberry mouse
Promising review
: "I use this for my work laptop, I mostly bought it to be cute and kind of as a joke, and especially considering the price I wasn’t expecting greatness. I’ve had it a few months now and I’ve been pretty impressed it works surprisingly well, and glows when you move it!
If you have smaller hands, it’s actually kind of the perfect shape lol. Definitely use it with a mousepad so the bottom doesn’t get banged up over time and for smooth mouse movement. Wish there were more designs like this one. I’d definitely buy more!" — Shannon Farkas
A two-sided travel cup
Available in four styles.Promising review:
"You NEED this. This product is AMAZING. When I run errands, I hate bringing both a water bottle and coffee tumbler. This product solves that issue. I ran it through my dishwasher to clean it, and the plastic didn’t morph at all. 10/10 recommend!" — Megan Huffman
A waterproof eye shadow stick
Available in 45 shades.
Promising review:
"This eyeshadow glides on so smoothly, is super cute and sparkly, and does the job.
You do not need to be a makeup pro to use this product and make it look good on your own skin. It is easy to blend, is perfectly pigmented and convenient to carry around in your purse. The price point is great and I highly recommend this product if you’re looking for a new, easy to use eyeshadow stick." — Sho
Two handheld gift wrap cutters
I invested in this perfect gadget in 2022 and I'm not sure how I lived so long without it! It's seriously SO easy to use. It cuts well through thick and thin paper, doesn't take up a lot of storage space, and ensures clean lines when you're trying to wrap something neatly. It's so much better than when I'd try to fumble with scissors and cut completely unevenly. I'm a big fan. Additionally, Little ELF
is a small business.Promising review:
"This is one of those tools that you JUST CANT LIVE WITHOUT. I cant believe I hadn't found this sooner. You wont go wrong with this tool. It's literally the best thing ever." — DRHino
The Reverse Coloring Book for coloring outside the lines
Don't worry, each page (which is perforated for you to rip out) has suggestions on where to begin if you need a lil' extra help.Promising review:
"Changed my life. So I get anxious doing the adult coloring books. This was so much fun and made me really think outside of the box. I'm not the best at drawing but I felt like I was when I was a kid doodling in my textbooks in school." — Carley C.
A set of 12 fry-shaped clips
Promising review:
"These are very cute and I love the magnet holder to stick on my fridge so they are easily accessible." — Save the Bees
Aesop Rind Concentrate body balm
My husband bought this over a year ago and it is actually unreal how well it works. A little goes such a long way (which is why it has lasted him over a year, even with my stealing it from time to time) and it really is quite possibly the most hydrating hand lotion I've ever tried. It's filled with pink grapefruit, orange rind, and lemon rind which gives it a very unique citrusy aroma that everyone should experience once in their life. BRB while I pause writing this post to search for a candle that smells like this.Promising review:
"I'm a huge fan of this product! I have been trying and chucking hand creams for years and this is the first one that has found a lasting place in my handbag. I struggle with very dry hands that feel like they are burning due to the caustic chemicals I work with. This balm relieves the cracks, burning, and dryness that plagues me and leaves baby soft hands that aren’t greasy or slippery.
Plus it smells divine!" — pretty.panther
A hook-shaped ring can opener
Promising review
: "It does the job it's supposed to do. I was cutting my hand trying to open cans. This allows me to get a better grip on the little loopy thing, and gives me leverage to open the can." — P. Alscher
A bouquet of Lego roses
The set comes with 12 roses and 4 sprigs of baby's breath.Promising review:
"I’ve fallen in love with every LEGO Botanical Collection and this is no exception. Beautifully created." — Kelly S.
A "booty-ful" planter
Base Roots is a small business. Available in six styles. Promising review:
"Absolutelyyyy beautiful! One of my favorite Amazon finds!!!!! The vases are a matte finish and very study and thick! I did not expect the quality to be as good as it is, these vases by far exceeded my expectations." — Sara S
A pair of rose-shaped ice cube molds
Promising review:
"I love this rose ice mold. I like a bougie cocktail and this gave me that experience. I made a beautiful Peanut Butter Old Fashioned. It was easy to fill through the top, it does take a little time but it’s well worth it. The mold was easy release after ran it under water for like 10 seconds." —Tiffney P
Charlotte Tilbury Magic Cream
I've been using Charlotte's Magic Cream (in the Disney packaging, hehe) for months now and am such a big fan (I've even got my husband using it as well). I have a toddler and another baby on the way, so my skincare routine needs to be VERY pared down these days. The one thing I've managed to prioritize is to keep up with a moisturizing ritual — and this one certainly does the trick. I never need to use TOO much to cover my face/neck and I love that it sinks in right away so I can rest my head on my pillow immediately after. It's jam packed with skin-supporting goodies like vitamins C and E, rosehip oil, hyaluronic acid, frangipani flower extract, camellia oil, aloe vera, and shea butter.
It's truly fantastic and I'll be buying it again and again.Promising review:
"This cream has truly changed my complexion and my life! It's worth every penny! It's so luxurious feeling when applying it to my skin and it quickly smooths and blends into my poor dry complexion. I swear I can hear my pores shouting THANK YOU!
" — Londie
A set of 10 space-saving hangers
Promising review:
"These are so clever and versatile! I live in an old house with tiny closets so I have to get creative. These are great because they can be used hanging horizontally or vertically. I also found they work great for hanging camisoles and tank tops. I can see what I have and take just the one I need!" — Therese Van Heuveln
A set of four drawer organizers
Available in seven styles.
Promising review:
"Embarrassed that I lived so long as an adult and never had anything like these! Not only do these save space and give me an at-a-glance view of all my items, but they actually make me want to be proactive with putting my clothes away rather than dumping them into a drawer.
I am buying these for all family members. So great for the price!" — caroline e haenszel
An expandable storage container just for pizza slices
Promising review:
"It's always a pain to put away leftover pizza. It never seems to work. UNTIL THIS PRODUCT!!! I am very happy with my purchase. It's easy to keep the pieces separate from others and you don't have a large bulky box letting your crust dry out.
You can use it for one piece or several — it is very easy to expand. The best part is that it is very easy to clean. Storing the Pizza Pack when not in use doesn't take up a lot of space either. Try it." — B. Cirincione
A flower-shaped pill organizer
Promising review
: "Travel with ease!! Before this product, I would take all my supplement bottles with me in my purse which took up an unnecessary amount of room. Now with this product, I can travel easily with all my daily supplements. Takes up minimal space in my purse and actually encourages me to take my daily supplements
. Not to mention that I love the color and style. Can fit up to nine of my largest size capsules." — Kaci Allen
A microwaving bowl that evenly cooks food
It's also dishwasher-safe for easy cleanup. Promising review:
"These bowls are high quality and very convenient. They heat up food very quickly and evenly, saving you valuable time and energy.
Its ability to heat the food and not the bowl itself is very valuable to me. Prior to this purchase, I would have to use a hot bowl holder to avoid burning my fingers. The size of the bowls is perfect for the dishwasher, making them easy to clean and use.
I would highly recommend them to friends and family!" — Alana
A flat head mop and wringer set
Promising review:
"LOVE this MOP!!!!!! I have been through so many mops in the past five years and this one beats them all!
Very compact, easy to use, easy to carry, and my favorite part cost effective! It comes with washable/replaceable heads that trap and clean to a T! I was not expecting this to be a 5-star but it is. I would recommend this to any one that has steps, kids, pets, its a game changer.
" — erica707
A hanging multilevel cat condo you can mount on the back of a door
Available in two sizes.
Promising reviews:
"I purchased this because we live in a small home and our cat tree was taking up too much space in the living room.
I am super happy with my purchase. I have three cats and they all go in it! In the photo [on the right] on the top is our 16-pound cat and it is holding him good! I was a bit worried when I saw how high it was off the ground but they jump into it easily
! I love how much space it has saved me and how easy it was to assemble,
it took me like three minutes. Really great material too. I think it is thicker than the canopy for my gazebo haha." — Ariel
A button-front cardigan
Available in sizes L–3X and nine colors/styles.
Promising reviews:
"Perfect cardigan. Soft, true to size, no smell, doesn’t shrink in wash (cold, low heat) no color transfer. Love it!" —Tiffany Byrd
"This sweater is perfect. I love everything about it. It's super cozy and cute." — clara
A flexible universal tablet stand
Tablift is a small business created by Scott Blevins after he had trouble finding a tablet stand for his bed. This is compatible with Apple, Samsung, Microsoft, and most other tablets (but you may have to remove the case in some cases).Promising review
: "I wondered how the flexible legs might be. The problem I envisioned was that the legs would deflect as I used the support — nope! Not at all! It's flexible AND stable in just the right way.
The legs twist in a wide variety of positions and the STAY where I put them. I use it for reading in bed at night mostly but have also used it's on the couch while watching TV. Ideal in each instance. Great job!" — R. Steven Cooper
A mousepad starring your favorite meme
Promising review:
"Ordered this to use at work and every single person who's seen it has commented on how funny it is
. The quality is great, color is bold, and the printed lines/edges are clear (no blurring of the image). It's slightly larger than a standard mouse pad, which I kind of like. Definitely a great buy and worth the cost." — K Kuykendall
A plant-shaped Nintendo Switch charging station
This product popped up on my TikTok FYP
and I am obsessed — I quickly shared it with every other video game nerd I know and we're all in agreement that it is simply genius. It can charge up to four joy-cons and store 10 games while also
serving as a quirky piece of home decor. So fun. Additionally, 3D Gift Design is a small business that makes a variety of fun 3D printed items.Promising review:
"So cool looking! My partner loves displaying her games and this is perfect for that and for charging her switch! Great quality and easy to assemble" — Maddywalsh14
A travel bottle-cleaning kit
Promising review:
"I love this set! Super practical and useful! Never thought it would be needed but when traveling it did come in handy. It’s super slim so it doesn’t take up much space which is nice! Easy to use and clean!" — Amazon member
A Our Place Dream Cooker
Promising review: "I just got this and I LOVE it.
Obviously, it's beautiful. There's no arguing that. But what I really love is the ease of use and how unintimidating it is. There are no confusing pre-sets — you simply select your desired time, temperature, and mode — and the hands-free steam release just does its thing when your meal is done cooking. I've used it to make pulled BBQ chicken for quesadillas and nachos, as well as rice and a teriyaki stir fry.
I also love that it doesn't clash with anything in my kitchen (I have the blue salt color which perfectly complements my light blue cabinets) so I can leave it on my counter and not have to worry about using a step stool to store it on top off my cabinets." — Chelsea Stuart
, BuzzFeed editor What's included
: Dream Cooker, cooker base, locking lid, inner cooking pot, condensation collector, and detachable power cord. Available in four colors.
Nyx Epic Wear liquid liner
Available in eight shades.Promising reviews:
"I'm wearing the blue liner there on the left, and the reviews are 100% right. This liner LASTS.
I love to throw it on top of my usual black liner when I want an extra pop on a night out or am just feeling a little 'adventurous.' The liner's super thin tip glides nicely and makes it easy to be precise
, too!" — Amanda Davis
, BuzzFeed editor
"Guys, I have hella hooded eyes, and any time I tried those expensive Sephora or Ulta eyeliners, they would smudge or fade INSTANTLY. I LOVE THIS PRODUCT!!!! The color pops, it's easy to use, and it NEVER SMUDGES, NEVER FLAKES, DOES NOT MOVE IN WATER!!!
I fell asleep with it on, and it looked like I had just applied it when I woke up. ... Best eyeliner out there, take it from a girl who has tried ALL of those expensive eyeliners (Stila
, Urban Decay
, YOU NAME IT). I will never switch to anything else." — Jakjak
A reusable HiccAway straw
Promising review:
"Initially, this small, simple, inexpensive product seemed too good to be true, but I am so glad that I decided to buy this product for my youngest son. He is now almost 25, but he has had chronic, annoying, and occasionally painful hiccups for as long as I can remember. My son has used this product numerous times since it arrived and he reports that it has worked quickly and painlessly every single time!! Genius!
" — Heather (Braiden & Laci's Bubbie)
A scar-diminishing skin care oil
Promising review:
"I had to have a freckle excised to check for cancer. The wound was very deep and left a scar (the one in the center). The other two scars are actually from the bandages I used to cover the wound. The scar made me self conscious, and I found this online with great reviews. I will say that if I had used it every single day, I think the scar would be completely gone. However, even with using it maybe three or four times a week, the results are amazing!
I am very happy with this product. The scent is lovely and light, and I love the consistency. Highly recommend!!" — Alexis Melendez
A couples' activity book featuring fun prompts
Promising review:
"It's a great chill date night activity. We do a page every date night and are still going after two years. It gives us something to look forward to doing together and starts up great conversations." — Allie Moreno
A weekender bag
Available in two sizes and 20 colors/designs.
Promising review
: "We have been traveling by car (two days) to Florida to see relatives several times a year, and this has been the best bag I've used in four trips. It is compact, easy to carry, takes up less room in the car, and I love the separation of the bottom for shoes (plus I easily packed clothing for 10 days).
I don't take many cosmetic items, so the small cosmetic bag is good for me, but not so great for someone with greater needs. Also packed some items like shampoo in the bottom compartment with my shoes. We did hit some rain but the bag only got a few drops on it and nothing penetrated the bag. So far good product for cost." — Mimi/Mom
A Moccamaster One-Cup drip coffee machine
My husband, a coffee connoisseur, has assured me in the "coffee community" this brand is regarded as one (if not THE) best drip coffee machines on the market. The Cup-One version is an incredible alternative to single-serve pod machines and has the ability to crank out a 10 oz cup whenever the mood calls for it. It has a removable cup holder (so you can swap out your variously sized mugs), and a hotplate with an independent heating element to keep coffee at the perfect temperature. Available in two colors.Promising review:
"I had a generic coffee maker and my coffee always had a bitter taste, so I went in search of something better. All of the reviews I read led me here. I have to say that it was easily one of the best decisions I could have made. It really does live up to the hype of all the reviews.
Smooth taste and no bitterness. It also brews a cup relatively quickly. I also like the simplicity of the machine and how easy it is to clean. I would absolutely recommend it." — Blazer S
A stylish (but durable) reversible play mat
I have this mat in my son's playroom and it has been invaluable to our family. It's squishy but firm (if that makes sense) and I love that it looks like decor. I'm certainly not one of those all-beige-everything parents, but I do appreciate when a product for my kid can be easily incorporated into my home!
These mats are also fantastic because you can simply wipe them clean or give 'em a spritz of Lysol after a playdate. I have most definitely spent time lying on it directly and can confirm it is quite comfy (feels good on the back, ya know?). They also come in a variety of sizes and prints so you'll definitely be able to find the perfect match for your home.Promising review:
"Love it. Has made the room so much more comfortable for the kids. Easy to clean and it look pretty good too" —Thomas S.
A holographic nail polish
Mooncat is a woman-owned, vegan, and cruelty-free small business founded by Michelle Lin, who shares on TikTok about how nail polish and art was a symbol of rebellion to her as she wasn't allowed to wear it growing up, which inspired her to create a line of unconventional polishes of her own. I've tried out a variety of these polishes and they really are out of this world.Promising review:
"When I wear this polish I can't stop staring at my nails from all angles! I'd say it is a raspberry pink that has shifts of purple and orangey/gold depending on how you look at it!" — Scarlett A.