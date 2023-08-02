A good day on the hiking trails often comes down to your feet. As you reach new heights, you want to ensure you don’t develop blisters and have ample arch support, so you’re probably paying a lot of attention to the hiking shoes that you’re wearing. Yet another way to keep your feet happy while hiking is by encouraging proper blood circulation — something the proper pair of socks can help with.
Wearing compression socks while exercising can increase your stamina and set you up for fewer aches and pains post-workout, according to podiatrist Dr. Michael Mazer, an associate of the American College of Foot & Ankle Surgeons. As Mazer previously told HuffPost, the pressure from compression socks can “assist your muscles’ natural ability to help pump blood through and back up against gravity to the heart.”
While you may know hiking socks to be extra thick or have good toe cushioning, online reviews show that many hikers are turning to hiking compression socks to give them support and gentle pressure on the trail.
To help you find a pair of your own, we rounded up some of the highest-rated and most beloved hiking compression socks and hiking socks with compressive zones on Amazon. (Where applicable, we’ve included the socks’ mmHg rating, a unit of measure for pressure.) Whether they’re full compression socks or socks with added compression, they’ll offer more pressure than a classic pair of hiking socks to help with circulation through the highs and lows of every trail.
HuffPost may receive a share from retailers on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.
A pair of MudGear premium compression socks for intense outdoor activities
Designed for intense outdoor activities like Tough Mudders and Spartan Races, these longline compression socks will give you support from your toes to your calves. With less pressure around the top and more compression near the ankles, this pair will give you extra support on even the toughest hikes. The high-quality nylon blend yarn holds dirt and debris away and is moisture-wicking to keep your feet dry and limit potential blisters. These socks are rated at 15–20 mmHg.Promising review:
"I do a lot of climbing and hiking in Hawaii and often times (99% of the time), the trails I'm on have a lot of mud. These socks not only help keep the mud out, but helps with my blood circulation as I'm going up 2-3 miles of inclines at a time and have to climb a few rock sections, sometimes without rope. I used to have some minor cramping and some blisters, but after switching to these, I don't have those anymore... They protect my legs from the dreaded Uluhe ferns that slice you up if you're not wearing the proper outfit (MudGear socks in my case). I intend to use these socks when I run my Spartan Beast event in a few months and even got my girlfriend a pair (she loves these). I've already bought 3 pairs and plan to buy more in the future. I swear by these socks as they are amazing, comfortable, and does what it says it'll do!" — al3j6ndro
A pair of knee-high compression socks that won't squish your toes
Masterfully crafted without seams or stitches in uncomfy places, these knee-high hiking compression socks give support through your feet, heels and calves without squishing your toes. They dry quickly, so they're ideal for hiking in mud or harsh weather. The brand says these 20–30 mmHg socks are ideal for skiing as well, so you can enjoy them in all seasons.Promising review:
"We went to Cancun for NYE. I knew that we would be hiking and walking quite a bit, so I got these for my dad. He wore a pair on the plane, a pair when we went hiking, and he absolutely loved them. He said they were comfortable and had the right amount of compression without pressed. He also liked how dry his feet were. Definitely recommend" — M Gregory
A three-pack of ankle compression socks to support your feet
If you're not looking for full-calf coverage, rest assured you can still reap the benefits of compression hiking socks that target your ankles, feet and toes. This pack comes in sets of three or six pairs rated at 15-20 mmHg, and are great to wear when hiking, but also while doing other exercise like biking, running or even yoga. They're moisture-wicking and have extra padding in the toes and heels to keep your feet comfortable during long-time wear.Promising review
: "I have arthritis in my feet and do a lot of hiking. These socks help with the pain a bit." — Bev Fullerton
A set of five colorful socks with compression arch support and ventilated mesh
For a boost of color and arch support, you'll love this five-pack of mid-calf hiking socks with compression bands for additional arch support. They're made from moisture-wicking material and ventilated mesh to keep your feet cool and dry with extra cushion at the heel and toe to absorb shocks while hiking or trail running.Promising review
: "These socks so very soft and comfortable! The compression on the arch is perfect. It is summer so I'm not sure how they will be when it is cold but they are nice. They aren't too thick or bulky like some hiking socks can be. The colors are bright and vibrant. I wear an 8.5 in women's so I ordered the 9.5 - 12 because I didn't want them to be too small. They fit perfectly. Would definitely recommend!" — Susan
A pack of five knee-high compression socks that don't look like compression socks
You'll never have to choose between a fun patterned dress sock and a sporty compression sock again. This set of five pairs of 20-30 mmHg compression socks come in a ton of fun colors and patterns (as well as performance styles and neutrals) to let you express yourself while giving your feet, ankles and calves some extra support. They're made from copper-infused moisture-wicking fabric that keep your feet from getting too funky and can be worn while hiking but also while traveling or spending long periods of time on your feet.Promising review
: "Wife had some swelling in knee and ankle after an accident, these helped out tremendously! Totally recommend for swelling or hiking in elevation!" — John D
Three pairs of blister-free sporty compression socks
A seamless toe and extra breathability make these compression hiking socks a no-brainer for hard trails and city streets alike. They're made with mesh knitting that keeps your feet dry and blister-free, with ergonomic gradient compression that gives you support without adding extra friction between your foot and shoe. They promise to offer 15-20 mmHg of pressure.Promising review:
"Great comfortable sox for long hikes. Use them 3 days in a row and they still don't smell." — Paul Maddison