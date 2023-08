A pair of MudGear premium compression socks for intense outdoor activities

Designed for intense outdoor activities like Tough Mudders and Spartan Races, these longline compression socks will give you support from your toes to your calves. With less pressure around the top and more compression near the ankles, this pair will give you extra support on even the toughest hikes. The high-quality nylon blend yarn holds dirt and debris away and is moisture-wicking to keep your feet dry and limit potential blisters. These socks are rated at 15–20 mmHg."I do a lot of climbing and hiking in Hawaii and often times (99% of the time), the trails I'm on have a lot of mud. These socks not only help keep the mud out, but helps with my blood circulation as I'm going up 2-3 miles of inclines at a time and have to climb a few rock sections, sometimes without rope. I used to have some minor cramping and some blisters, but after switching to these, I don't have those anymore... They protect my legs from the dreaded Uluhe ferns that slice you up if you're not wearing the proper outfit (MudGear socks in my case). I intend to use these socks when I run my Spartan Beast event in a few months and even got my girlfriend a pair (she loves these). I've already bought 3 pairs and plan to buy more in the future. I swear by these socks as they are amazing, comfortable, and does what it says it'll do!" — al3j6ndro