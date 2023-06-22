Hilaria Baldwin Says She's Alec Baldwin's 'Mommy' — At Least Sometimes

Hilaria Baldwin has eight children — provided, of course, that her husband counts as one.

While she’s been married to Alec Baldwin for 11 years and they recently welcomed their seventh child, the yoga instructor let it slip Wednesday that she often finds herself mothering the 65-year-old “Rust” actor ― even though she’s 26 years his junior.

“Am I his mommy?” Hilaria Baldwin told Romper in a profile published Wednesday. “Sometimes I’m his mommy. Sometimes. At the beginning of our relationship, everyone was like, ‘She must have daddy issues because she’s married to somebody older.’ But it’s actually the opposite.”

Baldwin previously admitted on her “Witches Anonymous” podcast that she used to judge couples with sizable age gaps and deemed the “young bimbo” in that assumed equation to be “obviously a gold digger.”

Hilaria and Alec Baldwin married in June 2012 after one year of dating. They have seven kids: Carmen, 9; Rafael, 7; Leonardo, 6; Romeo, 4; Eduardo, 2; Marí Lucía, 2 and 9-month-old Ilaria. Their Bostonian mom — who was born Hillary Lynn Hayward-Thomas — came under fire in 2020 for falsely claiming to be Spanish.

Her household, meanwhile, appears just as intense as her online troubles. The 39-year-old told Romper she somehow manages to give each of her kids two baths per day — but that “they’ll literally just all line up” for her to do so every morning and before each night.

“And we go 1, 2, 3, really fast, hair, shampoo in and out,” Baldwin continued. “I spray them. When I was younger, I read ‘Cheaper by the Dozen.’ And the only thing I remember about the book is that they figured out the most efficient way to use a bar of soap.”

Baldwin went on to liken giving birth to “going down a water slide that’s really scary.” The mother, who delivered six of her kids and had one via surrogate, revealed that she always wants to “do this again” when arriving at the proverbial slide’s conclusion.

Her doctor, meanwhile, has cheekily started to intervene in that process.