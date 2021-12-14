Hilaria Baldwin Says Alec Baldwin Shushed Her When She Was In Labor

Hilaria Baldwin on Monday shared unflattering details about Alec Baldwin’s behavior while she was delivering one of their six children.
“Alec shushed me while I was in labor with Rafa (Rafael) … He was on the phone ‘Shush! Can you keep it down?’” she wrote in an Instagram story. She was responding to an article about another woman being told by her husband to pipe down while giving birth.
“The moment he said it, he realized he sounded like an ass and he cowered,” Hilaria Baldwin continued.
“I’ll spare you the details of my reaction for now,” she added. “But it never happened again.”
The intimate anecdote about the actor’s boorishness may not help him cope with a recent tragedy. Baldwin fatally shot cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on a movie set in October while rehearsing with a prop gun he was told was unloaded. Director Joel Souza was injured. Baldwin has been sued, but authorities have not filed criminal charges.
Baldwin told ABC’s George Stephanopoulos he did not pull the trigger of the gun and had no idea how a live bullet ended up in it ― or on the set at all.
Hilaria Baldwin recently wrote that she had “heart-wrenching” conversations with their older children about the shooting. Perhaps in a quest for normalcy, she posted photos and videos of routine family moments recently, including an image of the entire family on an outing to buy a Christmas tree.