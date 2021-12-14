Hilaria Baldwin Says Alec Baldwin Shushed Her When She Was In Labor

The intimate anecdote about the actor’s boorishness may not help him cope with a recent tragedy. Baldwin fatally shot cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on a movie set in October while rehearsing with a prop gun he was told was unloaded. Director Joel Souza was injured. Baldwin has been sued, but authorities have not filed criminal charges.

Baldwin told ABC’s George Stephanopoulos he did not pull the trigger of the gun and had no idea how a live bullet ended up in it ― or on the set at all.

Hilaria Baldwin recently wrote that she had “heart-wrenching” conversations with their older children about the shooting. Perhaps in a quest for normalcy, she posted photos and videos of routine family moments recently, including an image of the entire family on an outing to buy a Christmas tree.