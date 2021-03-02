Hilaria Baldwin Welcomes Baby No. 6, Months After No. 5

Alec Baldwin and Hilaria Baldwin have welcomed their sixth child together, a daughter they named Lucia.

“We are so in love with our daughter, Lucia,” Hilaria Baldwin captioned an Instagram photo of the newborn on Tuesday. “Just like your brothers and sisters, you are a dream come true.”

People confirmed the new addition Monday, months after Hilaria Baldwin gave birth to their fifth child.

Hilaria Baldwin posted a photo with all her children, including the newborn, on Instagram Monday, captioned by the numeral “7” and a heart emoji. The “7” presumably referred to all of Alec Baldwin’s children, including grown daughter Ireland with ex-wife Kim Basinger.

The two have yet to provide details.

The announcement sparked curiosity about the timing. Hilaria Baldwin gave birth to a son, Eduardo, in September.

The speculation also reignited Alec Baldwin’s temper.

In a comment on the actor’s Instagram that seemed designed to get a rise out of him, someone wrote: “Who’s the mother? She wasn’t pregnant. She gave birth six months ago.” To which the famously thin-skinned Baldwin responded, per E!: “you should shut the f―k up and mind your own business.”

The Baldwins, married in 2012, now have six children together. The oldest is 7.

Hilaria Baldwin, a yoga instructor, was embroiled in controversy earlier this year over her feigned heritage. She eventually apologized after accusations that she falsely suggested she was of Spanish descent.

“I should have been more clear,” she said.