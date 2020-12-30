Hilaria Baldwin's Former Dance Partner: She 'Always' Wanted To Be Considered Spanish

The wife of actor Alec Baldwin has been the subject of heated internet chatter for the last week after a viral Twitter thread called her out for a “decade long grift.” The apparent grift is that Hilaria Baldwin has been claiming she is Spanish, when she was actually born in Boston, Massachusetts. Both her parents apparently have deep genealogical lines in the U.S.

In response to the internet conversation, both Baldwins have defended her characterization of her heritage. In a video on Instagram over the weekend, Hilaria Baldwin said that she was “born in Boston and grew up spending time with my family between Massachusetts and Spain.”

“My parents and sibling live in Spain and I chose to live here, in the USA. We celebrate both cultures in our home ― Alec and I are raising our children bilingual, just as I was raised. This is very important to me,” she said. “I understand that my story is a little different, but it is mine, and I’m very proud of it.”