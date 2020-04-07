Hilaria Baldwin And Alec Baldwin Are Expecting Their Fifth Child

Hilaria Baldwin revealed Monday that she and husband Alec Baldwin are expecting.

The yoga instructor and “Mom Brain” podcaster announced the pregnancy by sharing a video on Instagram in which the baby’s heartbeat is audible.

“Here we go again,” she wrote in the caption.

“I’ll let the baby do the talking because I don’t have the words to express how this sound makes us feel 🤍,” she wrote. “Just got the great news that all is well and all is healthy with this little munchkin. I wanted to share this with you🤍 Here we go again.”

“My, oh my,” her husband wrote on his own Instagram.

The couple has four children ranging in age from almost 2 to 6. Alec Baldwin mentioned in September that his wife wanted to add a fifth child to their family. But in November she announced that she had her second miscarriage of the year.

Hilaria Baldwin’s previous miscarriage happened in April and she publicly chronicled her heartbreak to remove the stigma from miscarriage.

Alec Baldin, who made regular appearances on “Saturday Night Live” playing President Donald Trump, also has a 24-year-old daughter, Ireland Baldwin, with ex-wife Kim Basinger.