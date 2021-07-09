Hilaria Baldwin Now Claims She's Culturally 'Fluid' After Spanish Heritage Scandal

If you thought Hilaria Baldwin had moved on from last year’s heritage appropriation controversy, well, think again.

The yoga instructor, who is married to actor Alec Baldwin, was called out in December for repeatedly presenting herself as Spanish ― a claim publicly corroborated by her husband ― when she was born and raised in Boston by American parents.

Baldwin, 37, appeared to allude to that scandal on Thursday in a lengthy Instagram post describing her cultural background as “multi” and “fluid.”

“When you are multi, it can feel hard to belong,” she wrote. “You are constantly going back and forth, trying to be more this or more that. You feel you have to explain why you are the way you are, trying to fit into a world of labels when there might not be one that perfectly defines you. You will never quite fit in because the other parts of you shape and influence all your parts.”

Instagram Hilaria Baldwin's post on Instagram.

In a February post, Baldwin apologized for not having been clear about her “deep connection to two cultures.”

On Thursday, however, she argued, “We need to normalize the fact that we are all unique ― our culture, languages, sexual orientations, religions, political beliefs are ALLOWED TO BE FLUID. No two of us are completely alike.”

Baldwin, a mother of six, has been dogged with criticism since late last year, when a viral Twitter thread called her out for a “decade long grift” regarding her background. Around the same time, it was revealed that her given name at birth was not Hilaria, but Hillary Hayward-Thomas. Further investigations questioned her fluctuating accent.

No stranger to social media controversies himself, Alec Baldwin attempted to deflect the criticism somewhat following the Golden Globes in March.

The “30 Rock” actor tweeted a CNN report about Gillian Anderson’s win for Netflix’s “The Crown,” in which she played former British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher. Anderson, who was born in Chicago but spent much of her childhood in London, was noted as having “accepted the award using her American accent.”

Apparently, that didn’t sit well with Alec, who tweeted, “Switching accents? That sounds ... fascinating.” The actor announced a Twitter hiatus shortly thereafter.