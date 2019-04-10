Hilaria Baldwin Confirms Miscarriage In Touching Post About Her Family

A week after sharing with fans that she was “most likely” experiencing a miscarriage, Hilaria Baldwin confirmed the news Tuesday with a touching post about her family.

The yoga instructor and co-host of the podcast “Mom Brain” posted a photo of herself on Instagram last week with news that she was possibly having a miscarriage. Baldwin, who is married to actor Alec Baldwin, wrote in an essay for Glamour that it was her fifth pregnancy.

“I want to be a part of the effort to normalize miscarriage and remove the stigma from it,” she wrote on Instagram. “There is so much secrecy during the first trimester.”

On Tuesday, she posted a photo of her family and updated her fans.

“There was no heartbeat today at my scan...so it’s over...but I have some pretty strong and amazing heartbeats right here,” she wrote. “I am surrounded by such love and I feel so fortunate.”

Baldwin thanked her followers for their support and for sharing their own stories of miscarriage and loss. In her Glamour essay, she elaborated on why she decided to go public with the heartbreaking news.

“I understand why some women choose to keep this pain private, but it’s such a personal thing ― some people need to process the loss on their own, and others need to process it more publicly,” she wrote. “Women deserve to have the option to do whatever they need to heal.”

On Wednesday morning, Baldwin continued to update her fans through Instagram stories. She mentioned heading to an appointment, posted photos of herself in what appeared to be a hospital gown and then wrote that the appointment “went well.” Later, she wrote that paparazzi were at her home and asked that they leave her and her family alone as they cope. She also mentioned her husband.

“Shout out to all daddies who love and feel loss as much as mommies,” she wrote on Instagram. “Alec is hurting too and was with me this entire morning. We are tired, emotional, and healing.”

Baldwin made clear that despite dealing with paparazzi, she did not regret going public with her miscarriage, as it is “such an important discussion that touches so many people.” In her Instagram post from Tuesday, she stressed that she wants the discussion around miscarriage to be more open.