Hilaria Baldwin Opens Up About 'Likely' Miscarriage In Heartbreaking Post

Hilaria Baldwin is sparking conversation about the “secrecy” of the early stages of pregnancy with a heartbreaking and impactful Instagram post.

On Thursday, the yoga instructor, who is married to actor Alec Baldwin, posted a photo of herself and shared in the caption that she is “most likely” having a miscarriage.

“So, this is what is going on now: the embryo has a heartbeat, but it isn’t strong, and the baby isn’t growing very much,” she wrote. “So we wait ― and this is hard. So much uncertainty...but the chances are very, very small that this is a viable pregnancy. I have complete confidence that my family and I will get through this, even if the journey is difficult.”

Baldwin, a wellness influencer who has four children with her husband, wrote that she shared her personal story even though it wasn’t as “positive and shiny as the rest” of her posts because she wanted to keep her fans in the know and shed light on the “secrecy during the first trimester.”

“This works for some, but I personally find it to be exhausting,” she wrote. “I’m nauseous, tired, my body is changing. And I have to pretend that everything is just fine ― and it truly isn’t. I don’t want to have to pretend anymore. I hope you understand.”

She assured fans that she was neither ashamed nor embarrassed by the experience. She said she hopes her post contributes to dismantling the stigma surrounding miscarriage and the early stages of pregnancy.

As HuffPost senior reporter Catherine Pearson has pointed out, 10 percent to 25 percent of known pregnancies end in a miscarriage.

Many of Baldwin’s fans commented on the post, sharing their own miscarriage experiences and thanking her for being open.

Her Instagram usually features videos of exercise and yoga tips, and she often shares pics of her kids, along with updates on her motherhood journey.

Last year, she posted a photo that showed her the morning after welcoming her son Romeo, saying she wanted to “normalize the postpartum figure.”