Hilaria Baldwin Has Second Miscarriage, Says She's 'Devastated'

Hilaria Baldwin revealed Monday that she had her second miscarriage this year.

Baldwin, a yoga instructor, announced in September that she and husband Alec Baldwin were expecting, but a scan on Monday left her “devastated,” she said.

“We are very sad to share that today we learned that our baby passed away at 4 months,” Baldwin wrote on Instagram. “We also want you to know that even though we are not ok right now, we will be. We are so lucky with our 4 healthy babies—and we will never lose sight of this.”

The post included a video in which the Baldwins’ 6-year-old daughter Carmen asks her crying mother when the next baby would arrive. Hilaria says she doesn’t know and thanks Carmen for acknowledging that “Mommy is sad.”

“I told her that this baby isn’t going to come after all...but we will try very hard to give her a little sister another time,” Baldwin wrote. “I’m really devastated right now...I was not expecting this when I went to my scan today. I don’t know what else to say...I’m still in shock and don’t have this all quite clear. Please no paparazzi...that’s all I ask.”

Baldwin had a miscarriage in April and said she publicly chronicled her heartbreak to remove the stigma from miscarriage.

The couple has four children ages 1 to 6.