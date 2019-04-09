Last week, in a powerful Instagram post, Hilaria Baldwin said she would “most likely” be having a miscarriage during the early stages of her fifth pregnancy.

In a story published Tuesday, the yoga instructor and wellness influencer spoke to Glamour magazine about why she wanted to write the incredibly candid and personal post.

“With pregnancy, you’re trained not to say anything about it for 12 weeks ― the first trimester ― when the risk of miscarriage is the highest,” Baldwin told Glamour.

“There’s superstition, but there’s also the fear that you might do something wrong and lose the baby,” she went on. “And that if you lose the baby, people are going to blame you, for eating the wrong way, for sleeping on the wrong side, for exercising too much or too little... the list goes on.”

But Baldwin said she decided beforehand that she wouldn’t keep the news of this pregnancy to herself. It’s “exhausting” to do so, she told Glamour, “especially if you’re dealing with terrible morning sickness and presumptuous questions about why you aren’t drinking.”

Bennett Raglin via Getty Images Hilaria and Alec Baldwin attend FIT's 2019 Annual Awards Gala on April 3 in New York City.

“I had already decided that if I got pregnant again, I would share the news right away,” she said. “I’ve had so many talks with my girlfriends who either have had children or tried to have children, and just realized these first three months are really difficult and scary for a lot of women. It felt silly not to share ― even if that meant sharing a loss.”

So after an ultrasound showed the pregnancy might not be viable, Baldwin sat down with her husband, Alec, and wrote the honest Instagram post.

“I want to share with you that I am most likely experiencing a miscarriage,” she wrote. “This is what is going on now: the embryo has a heartbeat, but it isn’t strong, and the baby isn’t growing very much. So we wait ― and this is hard. So much uncertainty... but the chances are very, very small that this is a viable pregnancy. I have complete confidence that my family and I will get through this, even if the journey is difficult.”

The post drew sympathy and stories from many parents who’d been in similar situations.

During a Tuesday appearance on NBC’s “Today” show, Baldwin said she has another scan planned that should give her more insight about how viable the pregnancy is.