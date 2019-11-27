Hilaria Baldwin Slams Bullies For Cruel Remarks After Miscarriage

Hilaria Baldwin, wife of actor and frequent “Saturday Night Live” talent Alec Baldwin, spoke out on Tuesday against backlash she received while publicly grieving her second miscarriage, calling the moment “rock bottom.”

On her Instagram story, Hilaria Baldwin recalled the comments she faced after announcing earlier this month that she lost her baby: “‘Attention seeker,’ ‘too old,’ ‘disgusting.’”

“Rock bottom sucks,” she said. “But rock bottom is also eye opening. Because you understand and have experienced true pain. It makes the trolls seem even smaller than they usually are. Because no words they can use can ever compare to what you have lost.”

She slammed the bullies for “bringing a cruelty to the world that is so wrong,” noting that “because of societal pressure, most of us stay silent.”

“And this can be one of the loneliest pains possible,” she said. “I’m trying to promote the gift of being able to share what is going on.”

Hilaria Baldwin had a miscarriage in April and was also open about that loss on social media. When revealing the second miscarriage this year less than three weeks ago, she kept her Instagram followers updated with a video and a photo from her hospital bed.

The point in being candid about her experience, she said Tuesday, is “just to know that we are not alone, and we are not ‘broken.’”

“We are just opening ourselves up to love,” she said. “And we should never be ashamed of this ... even when it doesn’t go as planned.”