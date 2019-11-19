Relationships

31 Honest Tweets About Married Life That Are Straight-Up Hilarious

"Sorry we're late, my husband had to drive around the parking lot 5 times till he found a spot he liked."

With the right spouse and the right attitude, marriage can very much be a laughing matter.

Sure, you could get all pissed off when your partner’s hair clogs up the vacuum yet again, or when they can’t decide what to do for dinner, or when they accidentally use your loofah to scrub the bathroom. Or you could find the humor in it all, throw your hands up and just laugh.

Below, we’ve rounded up 31 hilariously relatable marriage tweets for couples who don’t take themselves too seriously:

1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
HuffPost x Tumblr 'Love Illustrated' Comics
Marriagetweetlook of love