Relationships

27 Priceless Tweets That Find The Humor In Married Life

If you want to know what marriage is actually like, just read these tweets.

Once you’ve been married to the same person for a while, certain patterns of behavior start to emerge and then repeat themselves over and over again.

Case in point? You can’t go a week without arguing about the number on the thermostat, getting annoyed because your spouse sneezed too loudly or comforting your partner in the midst of their hangry tirade.

Below, we’ve gathered 27 hilariously relatable tweets that married people will identify with:

1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
Funny Marriage Comics
TwitterMarriagefamily and relationshipsmarriage humor