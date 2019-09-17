26 Hilarious Tweets About Married Life That Are Right On The Money

In marriage , you have two options: stay permanently annoyed because of every little thing your spouse does (or doesn’t do ) or find the humor in their more bothersome habits and just laugh them off.

And as it turns out, your partner’s little quirks are more universal than you might think. That means lots of other married couples are having in-depth debates about the best day to go grocery shopping, feeling irked by each other’s too-loud sneezes and roasting their spouse for just thinking about buying a pair of Crocs.