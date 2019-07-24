28 Priceless Tweets That Sum Up The Life Of A Married Person

Couples who post mushy-gushy tributes to each other on social media give the rest of us a skewed idea of what marriage is actually like. These tweets will provide a much more accurate picture.

Sure, from time to time, you may gaze adoringly into your spouse’s eyes over a bottle of chardonnay. But far more often, you’ll find yourselves rejecting each other’s dinner suggestions, getting irrationally angry when your partner sneezes, and falling asleep any time you attempt to start a new Netflix show together.