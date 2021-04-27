Just A Few Hilarious Tweets About The New CDC Mask Guidelines

A small step towards normality is producing big laughs on Twitter.
On Tuesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued new guidelines for Americans who are vaccinated against COVID-19, including recommendations for wearing masks outside.
The gist is that if you are fully vaccinated — and have waited at least two weeks after your last shot — outdoor activities are safe without a mask as long as you’re alone, with immediate family members or in a small group gathering.
A chart on the CDC’s site (above) also illustrates that unvaccinated Americans can forgo their masks outdoors, but with greater restrictions.
All Americans, vaccinated or not, are still encouraged to wear masks in large crowds or events.
The good news is also producing some good jokes on Twitter. Here are some of the best:
