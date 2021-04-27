Just A Few Hilarious Tweets About The New CDC Mask Guidelines

A small step towards normality is producing big laughs on Twitter.

On Tuesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued new guidelines for Americans who are vaccinated against COVID-19, including recommendations for wearing masks outside.

The gist is that if you are fully vaccinated — and have waited at least two weeks after your last shot — outdoor activities are safe without a mask as long as you’re alone, with immediate family members or in a small group gathering.

BREAKING: Fully vaccinated people can go outdoors without masks, except in crowded settings, CDC says. https://t.co/qAzeMH7lWe pic.twitter.com/QU0lrjfL0M — NBC News (@NBCNews) April 27, 2021

A chart on the CDC’s site (above) also illustrates that unvaccinated Americans can forgo their masks outdoors, but with greater restrictions.

All Americans, vaccinated or not, are still encouraged to wear masks in large crowds or events.

The good news is also producing some good jokes on Twitter. Here are some of the best:

I wear my mask at home alone and I've been fully vaccinated, just to spite Tucker Carlson. — I Smoked Your Hamberders (@BlackKnight10k) April 27, 2021

cdc says, even without masks in non-crowded outdoor spaces, men still cannot tell us to smile — Chelsea Cirruzzo ✨ (@ChelseaCirruzzo) April 27, 2021

You still have to wear a mask when you cry — Carey O'Donnell (@ecareyo) April 27, 2021

cdc says you may responsibly raw-dog the air now — Delia Cai (@delia_cai) April 27, 2021

Missing from the “masks outside” discourse is the fact that some of us enjoy having our faces covered because we do not want to be perceived. — Moira Donegan (@MoiraDonegan) April 27, 2021

New CDC guidelines just dropped: Fully vaccinated people can venture outdoors without masks



everyone gonna be lookin like... pic.twitter.com/BJHalaKKD2 — Morning Brew ☕️ (@MorningBrew) April 27, 2021

If even one of you tries to write a “Why I Miss Masks” essay for the Atlantic or some shit I’m going to launch myself into the sun — Laura Bassett (@LEBassett) April 27, 2021

I'm going to keep wearing a mask outdoors just to piss off op-ed writers. — Mark Harris (@MarkHarrisNYC) April 27, 2021

but nobody cared who i was until i put on the mask https://t.co/9Z2j3x5N8b — Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) April 27, 2021

sure but I’m also gonna wear a big sandwich board that says “it’s okay I’m fully vaccinated, I’m not one of those assholes who refuses to wear a mask” https://t.co/WXolxTlhX0 — Patrick Willems (@patrickhwillems) April 27, 2021

I kinda wanna keep wearing my mask cause it kept my face warm and got some of you clowns to leave me alone. — Dani Fernandez (@msdanifernandez) April 27, 2021

Two questions: 1) Do NYC streets count as a "crowded setting"?



2) How can I ensure people don't think I'm a Republican? https://t.co/hX3P0pbvPb — Jessica Valenti (@JessicaValenti) April 27, 2021

As you know, I am dyslexic and sometimes misread things.... I misread the mask guidelines as "Unattractive People" instead of "unvaccinated" people and thought I would have to go on wearing a mask forever. pic.twitter.com/s69R5suUrp — Joe Wos, The Maestro of Mazes (@MazeToons) April 27, 2021

NEW YORK (AP) — CDC says vaccinated Americans no longer need to wear masks outside unless they are Ted Cruz. No one wants to see that — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) April 27, 2021