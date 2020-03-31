16 Funny Tweets That Sum Up The Hell Of Video Conferencing

For many people, the new coronavirus reality has three major constants: You should stay 6 feet away from people, you probably won’t find toilet paper anywhere, and you may find yourself joining a lot more video conference calls.
Whether you use Zoom (or a similar tool) for a work meeting, a virtual happy hour with friends or an academic class, chances are you’re going to encounter some pretty funny mishaps. It doesn’t matter if you’re a virtual pro or a complete newbie ― technology (or human error) can lead to disaster. And that can result in internet gold.
We rounded up a few tweets that capture the hellish and hilarious world of video conferencing right now. Take a look at the misfortune and other laughworthy accounts below:
