Parenting

24 Hilarious Tweets That Sum Up Parenting Your 1st Kid vs. Your 2nd Kid

"1st kid: Has 21 pictures of baby blinking. 2nd kid: Has one blurry picture of graduation day."

Senior Reporter, HuffPost Life

As a first-time parent, you worry about every little thing: adhering to a perfect schedule, feverishly researching the best baby products, feeding your kid the healthiest foods you can find, documenting every milestone and avoiding screen time.

By the time the second, third or fourth kid enters the world, you tend to take a more relaxed approach to parenting. Those plastic, light-up baby toys? Sure! Some fast food now and then? Why not. And little TV or iPad time? Not that big of a deal.

Below, we gathered 24 tweets that hilariously capture the differences between raising your first kid versus raising your second, third or fourth.

1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24

This is part of a HuffPost Parents series called Enjoy The Ride. Read more here.

Bob Books, Set 1: Beginning Readers created by a preschool teacher

21 Parenting Products So Effective Reviewers Called Them A “Miracle”

Twitterfunniest tweetsenjoy-the-ride

MORE IN LIFE

Wellness

Worried About New COVID Variants? Here’s What To Expect.

Style & Beauty

We Tried 9 TikTok Makeup And Beauty Hacks To See If They Work

Parenting

6 Phrases That Will Transform Your Relationship With Your Child

Parenting

Being A Parent Is Hard. Social Media Makes It Seem Downright Miserable.

Work/Life

25 Of The Funniest TikToks About The Struggle Of Having A Job

Food & Drink

Feeding A Picky Toddler? This One Piece Of Advice Will Make Life So Much Easier.

Parenting

30 Hilarious Tweets From Parents About School Pick-Up

Shopping

20 Of The Best Target Fashion Finds for $20 Or Less

Shopping

A Dermatologist Reveals The 8 Best Retinol Creams

Shopping

43 Parenting Products Under $20 That Have Over 5,000 5-Star Reviews

Shopping

Meaningful Rings, Necklaces And Custom Jewelry To Give For Mother's Day This Year

Shopping

These $2 Acne Patches Clear Up My Skin In Less Than 24 Hours

Shopping

Vibrant Suits Women And Nonbinary People Can Rock All Wedding Season

Shopping

The Newest Apple AirPods Are On Sale Right Now On Amazon

Shopping

11 Home Organization Must-Haves That'll Make You Feel Like Marie Kondo

Shopping

These $13 Shades Are *The* Sunglasses You’ll See Everywhere This Summer

Food & Drink

Barbecue Expert Says People Pay Her Good Money For The Answer To This Question

Shopping

The Best Books On Elizabeth Holmes, Anna Delvey And Other True-Crime Women Scammers

Shopping

7 Brands Of Period Underwear That Actually Work, According To Reviewers

Shopping

8 Godsends That Can Help Ease The Worst Symptoms Of Menopause

Shopping

3 Fancy Things To Wear To A Wedding That Aren't Dresses

Home & Living

This Controversial Sports Movie Is The Top Film On Netflix Right Now

Wellness

Got COVID? Here Are All The Treatments Available Right Now.

Shopping

Dear Personal Shopper: Help Me Find The Coolest White Sneakers

Food & Drink

This Simple Fridge Hack Will Cut Down Your Grocery Bill And Food Waste

Shopping

The 3 Best Types Of Sake For Beginners, According To A Japanese Sake Expert

Shopping

14 Thoughtful Housewarming Gifts That People Will Actually Use

Shopping

9 Giant And Heavy Home Essentials Target Will Deliver Straight To Your Door

Shopping

33 Low-Effort Products To Help You Look And Feel More Put-Together

Shopping

19 Comfortable Shoes You'll Want To Pack On Your Next Trip

Shopping

43 TikTok-Famous Products So Useful, They're For Sure Worth The Hype

Shopping

29 TikTok Organization Products Reviewers Are Raving About

Parenting

The Funniest Tweets From Parents This Week

Travel

15 Underrated National Parks You Should Visit

Food & Drink

Nutrition Experts Share 7 Healthy Breakfasts That Cost Less Than $1

Shopping

15 Of The Best Target Beauty Finds Under $10

Wellness

5 Questions To Ask About Your Relationship With Alcohol

Food & Drink

Top 10 Drool-Worthy Instagram Recipes From March

Relationships

Is It Ever OK To Charge Your Friends For A Dinner Party?

Wellness

BA.2 Symptoms Doctors Are Seeing The Most Right Now