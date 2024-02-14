Just A Few Hilariously Cynical Valentine’s Day Tweets For Those With Dark, Cold Hearts

To some, Valentine’s Day is a magical day full of flowers, romance and opportunities to make single people feel terrible online.
Being that there’s currently an “epidemic of loneliness” so severe in the U.S. that the surgeon general felt compelled to release a freakin’ advisory on it last year, we’re figuring many people are feeling personally victimized by the onslaught of clichéd social media posts featuring candlelight dinners, proposals and happy couples holding hands on the beach. (We’re looking at you, Barack Obama!)
But here at HuffPost, we say Valentine’s Day this year is just another Wednesday — and it’s OK if you don’t have a special someone to fully celebrate the ultimate hump day.
So, in honor of Cupid’s stupid day landing on a Wednesday, we think you should view it the way that Wednesday Addams would — cynically, and wanting to burn the whole holiday down.
To help you get into this mindset, we’ve gathered plenty of anti-Valentine’s Day posts from X (formerly Twitter) that will further solidify the icy layer around your frosty heart.
Enjoy! 🖤🖤🖤