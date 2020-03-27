Hillary Clinton Criticizes Trump: 'America First' ... In Coronavirus Cases

Hillary Clinton took a painfully pointed jab at President Donald Trump on Friday by mocking his “America First” campaign slogan as the U.S. tallied the highest number of coronavirus cases in the world.

“He did promise ‘America First,’” the former Democratic presidential nominee tweeted with a link to a New York Times story about the global record.

The link included a photo of medical tents outside of Elmhurst Hospital in Queens, New York, where there were 13 deaths from coronavirus on Wednesday alone.

There were nearly 101,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the U.S. as of Friday afternoon. The nation with the next highest number was Italy, with 87,000 cases, though the death toll in Italy is still the world’s highest.

Despite the surge in coronavirus cases, Trump has continued to insist that Americans not working due to health measures should go back to work by Easter, in just over two weeks, when he said he hoped to lift social distancing guidelines.

An official for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said in an interview Thursday that the grim situation in New York City — where cases and deaths are surging as the health care system faces a critical shortage of ventilators for patients and protective gear for doctors and nurses — will likely emerge in several other hot spots around the nation.