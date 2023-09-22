Hillary Clinton: Trump 'Engaged In What Psychologists Call Projection'

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Hillary Clinton blasted former President Donald Trump, saying his behavior is “what psychologists call projection.”

In an interview set to air on Sunday, the former U.S. secretary of state and 2016 Democratic presidential nominee told MSNBC’s Jen Psaki that Trump often accuses others of behavior he’s engaging in himself.

“You know, the thing about [Trump] ― and I’m not the only person who’s noticed this ― is he engaged in what psychologists call projection,” Clinton said in an excerpt from the interview that aired on “Morning Joe” on Friday.

“So, whenever he accuses somebody else of doing something, it’s almost guaranteed he’s doing it himself or he’s already done it,” she continued. “Or whenever he denies thinking about doing something or doing it, it’s almost guaranteed he is thinking about it or he’s already done it.”

Clinton was responding to Trump’s claim that he wouldn’t pardon himself for his multiple alleged crimes if he became president again. She dismissed the notion.

“I don’t believe him on anything,” she said. “Why would I start believing him on that?”

Trump has often been accused of using projection as a political tactic. In 2020, for instance, the anti-Trump group Really American PAC released an ad that showed footage of Trump accusing Democrats of things he had actually done himself.

