Hilary Duff Announces Engagement To Matthew Koma

This is what dreams are made of.

“He asked me to be his wife,” the 31-year-old “Younger” star wrote alongside two photos of her showing off her new ring and kissing her hubby-to-be.

The couple had a their first child together, Banks Violet Bair, in October. Duff shared a sweet photo of Banks shortly after her birth, saying: “This little bit has fully stolen our hearts!

The former “Lizzie McGuire” star is also a mom to 7-year-old Luca, whom she shares with ex-husband Mike Comrie.

Though her engagement may seem as romantic as a Cinderella story, the love story between Duff and Koma, 31, has been anything but a fairy tale. The couple called it quits twice.

“Timing is such a big deal and third time’s a charm!” Duff shared on “The Talk” in December 2017 after they got back together for the third time. “I think that, you have history and a past with someone and love, and just because it doesn’t work out the first time, the second time, as long as there’s not so much damage done, then it can always work out again.”