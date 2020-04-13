Hilary Duff Dyes Hair Bright Blue During Lockdown Because Why The Hell Not?

Hilary Duff is shedding, shedding every color ... of her old hair.

The 32-year-old actor shared a snapshot of her new bright blue ’do on Instagram on Sunday, with the caption: “🤷🏼‍♀️yea.”

Duff posted on her Instagram Story later to talk to fans while bathing her 1-year-old daughter, Banks, and her blue locks were seen in full force.

“Hi, guys, I wanted to wish everyone a very happy Easter. I know these are tough circumstances right now, and I hope you got the chance to smile or laugh a couple times today, maybe squeeze someone you love,” said the “Younger” star.

“I got to squeeze this one all day, which was very lucky for me.”

Instagram Hilary Duff shows off her blue hair while bathing daughter Banks on Instagram Story.

At-home hair care has seen a flare-up since people began staying home in accordance with orders put in place by state and local governments to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Madison Reed’s at-home hair coloring kit sales have spiked by 750%, while hair salons and stylists have been getting calls from clients trying to do their own hair, according to CBS News.

Besides Duff, stars like Elle Fanning, Bryce Dallas Howard, Ireland Baldwin and Jennifer Love Hewitt have all dabbled with dyeing their hair punchy colors while at home for the foreseeable future. There are also plenty of haircut tips out there right now, like guides to cutting your own bangs during the pandemic.

Whether you’re more into bangs or a blue bob, Duff’s new look is what isolation dreams are made of.