Hilary Duff Shares Sweet Video From Daughter's Water Birth

To mark five months since welcoming her daughter, Hilary Duff shared a sweet post about her family along with footage from her water birth.

Duff and her boyfriend, singer Matthew Koma, welcomed their daughter, Banks, in October. On Monday, the “Younger” actress posted a video on Instagram that shows her hugging her daughter for the first time.

“In my mind I like to believe that she was saying good job mom,” she wrote. “Go team go. We did it. Together.”

Duff noted that she hesitated to share the footage from the water birth since it was “extremely personal” but also described the experience of hugging her daughter as “so absolutely lovely and rewarding (and shocking).”

She gave shoutouts to Koma, her mom and sister, her birth team and her 7-year-old son, Luca (her first child from her marriage to former professional hockey player Mike Comrie), who was “downstairs deep in Legos” at the time of the birth.

The actress and singer is known for her candid posts about motherhood. In January, she asked her 11 million Instagram followers to “please leave magic tricks in comments” for treating Banks’ colic.

And last summer, she posted a photo of herself while pregnant and summed up how tough pregnancy can be.