Someone Called 'How I Met Your Father' 'Cringe' After It Got Canceled, And Hilary Duff Responded

Hilary Duff was not a fan of hearing criticism about her newly canceled series, so she had a few choice words for the person spewing it.
On Friday, Variety announced "How I Met Your Father" had been canceled after two seasons. The Duff-led spinoff also starred Francia Raisa, Kim Cattrall, Chris Lowell, Tom Ainsley, Suraj Sharma, and Tien Tran.
"HIMYF" also featured several guest appearances including half of NSYNC, Leighton Meester, Josh Peck, Neil Patrick Harris, and more.
The Hulu original was a spinoff to the CBS hit show "How I Met Your Mother," which ran for nine seasons from 2005 to 2014.
...like these devastated fans...
...as well as those who just weren't interested in it at all, like this commenter who attempted to watch "HIMYF," but ultimately found it to be "cringe."
Well, Duff just so happened to see this comment and decided to give them a piece of her mind.
But Duff's response didn't sit well with others, with one commenter even telling her to "simmer down."
Duff and the original commenter, however, had no further interaction after her response. Something tells me the cancelation wound was still a little fresh for Duff.
