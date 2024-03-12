Hilary Duff's Husband Documents His 'Vasectomy Day' While Waiting For Baby No. 3

Snip, snip, hooray!
Hilary Duff’s husband, Matthew Koma, gave a hilarious recap of his vasectomy experience in a series of Instagram posts Monday.
The musician did a great job of demystifying the male birth control procedure, which he decided to undergo while waiting for the arrival of his third child with Duff.
After posting a celebratory “vasectomy day” snap, he shared a “fit check” with followers, looking like a retro dad in his Budweiser button-up, matching hat and drawstring shorts.
Then it was off to the doctor’s office with Duff, where he got into a hospital gown and readied himself for the outpatient operation.
The Winnetka Bowling League band member had a little prescription-strength help to calm his nerves.
“Just took a Valium and feeling hyped,” he wrote, then joking, “What if he gets a bone bone?”
But things seemed to go off without a hitch.
After the procedure, Koma shared an Instagram photo in his gown and hair net, writing that it was “honestly not bad at all” and better than seeing the dentist “for sure.”
Koma got one last snapshot before leaving the doctor’s office, posting an image with just a small black covering over his crotch and the note “10/10 would recommend.”
Upon getting a ride home from his “Hot nurse” Duff, Koma retired to his bed to binge Netflix’s “Love Is Blind.”
Still medicated from the operation, he joked: “Also [I’m] very high and I’ve never taken a drug in my life. This is cool.”
Koma got the vasectomy three months after Duff announced that the couple — who are already parents to girls Banks, 5, and Mae, 2 — are expecting again.
The musician is also stepfather to Duff’s 11-year-old son, Luca, whom she shares with ex Mike Comrie, a former hockey player.
Koma and Duff wed in 2019.