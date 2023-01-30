What's Hot

Megyn Kelly Mocked For Having A Meltdown Over Jill Biden's Title

Katy Perry Reveals Her 'Big Mistake' With Billie Eilish

Sixth Memphis Police Officer Disciplined After Tyre Nichols Arrest

Abigail Breslin Gets Married And The Reception Looks Pretty Darn Fancy

Mehdi Hasan Trashes 'Far-Right Loon' Tucker Carlson Over Paul Pelosi Conspiracy

Maxine Waters Calls Out Manchin, Sinema Over Congress' Failure To Pass Police Reform

'A Bear On Mars?' NASA Spots Trippy Phenomenon On Planet's Surface

WHO: COVID Still An Emergency But Nearing 'Inflection' Point

This New Rom-Com Is The Top Movie On Netflix Right Now

Federal Prosecutors Accuse FTX's Sam Bankman-Fried Of Witness Tampering

Adults Can Be Bullies, Too. Here Are The Red Flags To Look Out For.

Lisa Loring, Original Wednesday Addams Actor, Dies At 64

EntertainmentHilary Duffwatch what happens liveJennifer Coolidge

Hilary Duff Reveals Weird Déjà Vu Moment Involving Jennifer Coolidge And Salmon

When Duff was asked about working with Coolidge in “A Cinderella Story,” things took an odd turn.
Elyse Wanshel

Reporter, HuffPost

Thanks to her award-winning performance in “The White Lotus,” oodles of celebrities are chiming in with their favorite Jennifer Coolidge moments from working with the longtime comedic actor.

And although most of the stories are delightful, Hilary Duff may have just won an award of her own for the weirdest anecdote yet.

The “How I Met Your Father” star, who co-starred with Coolidge in the 2004 movie “A Cinderella Story,” was asked about Coolidge by a fan on “Watch What Happens Live” last week and... well, we’ll just let Duff take it from here.

“My favorite moment was her rubbing salmon on her face while filming ‘A Cinderella Story,’ and talking about the omegas,” Duff said, referring to a scene in the movie that involves the fish.

“My son actually started eating sushi when he was 3 and had a similar moment, and I looked and was like, ‘You’re just rubbing raw salmon on your face,’” she recalled. “And it was soft and he liked it and it reminded me of her.”

“I’m sure you were like, ‘This is happening to me twice in my life?’” Cohen joked. Duff exclaimed: “Yeah!”

Duff then went on to sincerely praise her former co-star — and there was nothing fishy about it.

“She’s always been a lovely human being but I’m really proud to see her moment,” Duff said. “I think it just reminds me that being in this industry, I feel so lucky that anything can happen at any stage.”

Go To Homepage

Before You Go

Elyse Wanshel - Reporter, HuffPost

Reporter, HuffPost

Popular in the Community