Hilary Duff Introduces Her Family To 'Lizzie McGuire' In Adorable Video

At some point in life, every child learns their parents had a past life before they were born.
It can a weird experience for any kid, but For Hilary Duff’s two kids, 7-year-old Luca and 11-month-old Banks, it was extra surreal.
On Sunday, Duff celebrated her 32nd birthday by exposing them to her life as a Disney teen star.
Duff showed the kids her 2003 comedy “The Lizzie McGuire Movie” and, luckily, fiancé Matthew Koma was there to document the experience on Instagram Stories for mother, children and Duff’s still substantial fan base.
As you can see from the tweet below, both Luca and Banks seem ... confused.
It’s good that Duff did this now because she’s going to reboot her famous character for an upcoming series on the new Disney+ streaming network, according to Today.com.