Hilary Duff Introduces Her Family To 'Lizzie McGuire' In Adorable Video

Raven won over the hearts of many as a young girl in "The Cosby Show" but was able to exhibit her real talent when she starred in Disney's "That's So Raven." The actress gained popularity in the Disney movie and music franchise "The Cheetah Girls" and a handful of other Disney channel shows and original movies. Since then, she has tried her hand at Broadway, <a href="https://www.huffpost.com/entry/raven-symone-sister-act-broadway-interview_n_1389129">performing in "Sister Act,"</a> and has contemplated a further career in music. In the last couple years, Raven has opened up about <a href="http://www.cnn.com/2013/08/02/showbiz/raven-symone-comes-out/">being a lesbian</a> and supporting equal rights for all.

