Hilary Duff Weighs In On The Future Of A 'Lizzie McGuire' Reboot

Hilary Duff is still open to a “Lizzie McGuire” revival following a previously unsuccessful attempt to bring the Disney Channel series back.

Duff, who currently stars in “How I Met Your Father,” recently spoke with “Watch What Happens Live”’s Andy Cohen who asked if she’d move forward with a revival if the series “could live up” to her vision.

“Of course,” Duff replied.

“I am optimistic.”

The future of the “Lizzie McGuire” franchise has faced challenges in recent years.

Disney+ announced there’d be a new “Lizzie McGuire” series featuring Duff in 2019, but by the end of 2020, the series’ creator Terri Minsky left and the potential series was off the table for Disney.

“We can all take a moment to mourn the amazing woman she would have been and the adventures we would have taken with her,” Duff wrote on Instagram in 2020.

Duff, prior to the series’ cancellation, had asked Disney to bring the reboot to Hulu like other shows including “High Fidelity” and “Love, Victor.”

