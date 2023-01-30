What's Hot

Masked Man Wanted After Hurling Molotov Cocktail At New Jersey Synagogue: Police

Barrett Strong, Motown Icon And 'Money' Singer, Dies At 81

Big Sean And Jhené Aiko Serenade Their Baby Boy With ‘I Know’ Duet In Adorable TikTok

The Best Movies At The 2023 Sundance Film Festival

Lisa Loring, Original Wednesday Addams Actor, Dies At 64

'SNL' Trolls Southwest — And The People Who Fly It

Novak Djokovic Wins 10th Australian Open

Michael B. Jordan Is So Hot On 'SNL' That Gay Punkie Johnson Becomes 'Punkie B. Curious'

'Saturday Night Live' Spoofs Mousy 'Merrick Garland' As Whip-Crackin' Lawman

Police Investigating After Kanye West Is Filmed Grabbing Woman's Cellphone

Election-Denying Lawmakers Hold Key Election Oversight Roles

Priscilla Presley Contests Her Daughter's Estate, Challenges 'Validity' Of Signature

EntertainmentDisney ChannelHilary Dufflizzie mcguire

Hilary Duff Weighs In On The Future Of A 'Lizzie McGuire' Reboot

Duff previously announced that a potential "Lizzie McGuire" revival was off the table by the end of 2020.
Ben Blanchet

Hilary Duff is still open to a “Lizzie McGuire” revival following a previously unsuccessful attempt to bring the Disney Channel series back.

Duff, who currently stars in “How I Met Your Father,” recently spoke with “Watch What Happens Live”’s Andy Cohen who asked if she’d move forward with a revival if the series “could live up” to her vision.

“Of course,” Duff replied.

“I am optimistic.”

The future of the “Lizzie McGuire” franchise has faced challenges in recent years.

Disney+ announced there’d be a new “Lizzie McGuire” series featuring Duff in 2019, but by the end of 2020, the series’ creator Terri Minsky left and the potential series was off the table for Disney.

“We can all take a moment to mourn the amazing woman she would have been and the adventures we would have taken with her,” Duff wrote on Instagram in 2020.

Duff, prior to the series’ cancellation, had asked Disney to bring the reboot to Hulu like other shows including “High Fidelity” and “Love, Victor.”

A Disney spokesperson in 2020 said it hopes to meet fans’ high expectations for new stories in the “Lizzie McGuire” world and would “hold off” on them if they didn’t meet them.

Go To Homepage

Before You Go

Ben Blanchet - null

Popular in the Community