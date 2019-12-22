Hilary Duff Reportedly Ties The Knot With Fiance Matthew Koma

Hilary Duff, the star of Disney’s “Lizzie McGuire” and an upcoming reboot of the show, reportedly married her fiance Matthew Koma during an intimate Saturday ceremony.

According to E! News, the two married on Saturday in a backyard ceremony in Los Angeles. Duff fueled speculation about her nuptials after commenting on a her hairstylist Jessica Paster’s post on Instagram, which hinted at a “day of luv.”

“Should have considered the mask tho,” Duff wrote in her comment.

Koma proposed to Duff in May. The two have one child together ― a 14-month-old daughter named Banks ― and have been dating since 2017.

Koma is an accomplished musician whose writing credits for the group Zedd include the Grammy-winning song “Clarity” and the song “Spectrum.”

A publicist for Duff declined to comment.