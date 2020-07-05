Hilary Duff Calls Out No-Mask-Wearing Karens With A Side Of Kanye West Shade

Despite warnings from experts and governmental officials encouraging social distancing over the weekend, photos of people packing beaches and bars made the internet rounds.

“California is in bad shape (in so many ways) but doesn’t everyone think we all want to go out freely and travel and enjoy summer,” Duff continued. “It really seems like Americans just don’t care about each other...somehow this pandemic has turned into a political stance between parties...that’s a head scratcher for me. Other countries have come together in a beautiful way to contain or be Covid free. It’s embarrassing that we are worse than ever because people need to party and Karens won’t wear masks!”

Then she snuck in a not-so-thinly-veiled dig at Kanye West, who said he would run for president this year hours before her post, writing, “Oh and I’m running for President.”