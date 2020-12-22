Hilary Duff Praises Husband For Drinking More Water In Sweet Anniversary Post

Hilary Duff praised her husband, Matthew Koma, for learning “new tricks” and being “a damn good man” in a sweet Instagram post celebrating their wedding anniversary on Monday.

The “Younger” star posted a photo from their wedding day last year and explained why it stood out as one of her favorite memories.

“I love this moment so much. Matt and I were both too nervous to eat the day of our wedding,” Duff said. “This is directly after ... we slammed a plate of apps someone brought us before taking pictures and this pretty much sums us up.”

“Snacking through life, dreaming about dinner at 7 am and wrangling kids,” she added. “Oh, and dodging covid the first year of marriage. Always with you babe. For you. Over and over I choose you and ... thank you for being a damn good man.”

She also thanked her husband for working on an important life skill:

“Thanks for drinking two cups [of] water today... baby steps,” Duff quipped. “Old dogs can learn new tricks.”

“WHY DO HUSBANDS HATE TO DRINK WATER SO MUCH?!” actor Molly Tarlov said in Duff’s comments.

Koma, a musician, also mentioned his water-drinking habits in his own post to Duff, whom he referred to as “Ba.”

“One year ago today looked a whole lot different. I can’t imagine this last year without you to Clorox groceries and avoid the world with,” he said before praising the actor’s “badassery.”

“Thank you for being the most steady, supportive, empathetic, loving, and passionate,” Koma continued. “Thank you for the endless hours of indulging my obsession with deceased songwriters and pretending it interests you.”

“Thank you for making me drink water and eat breakfast,” he added. “You make me so much better. You make our family what it is. You’re the only thing that makes me cry through the Prozac. I love you.”

Who’s cutting onions?

Koma and Duff tied the knot in an intimate backyard ceremony in Los Angeles last year. The two, who currently have a 2-year-old daughter named Banks, announced in October that they are expecting a second child together.

Duff also has an 8-year-old son, Luca Comrie, from her previous marriage to former hockey player Mike Comrie.

