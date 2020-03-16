Hilary Duff Tells 'Millennial Assholes' To 'Stop Killing Old People' Amid Coronavirus

Hilary Duff, patron saint of millennials everywhere, is using her sway to encourage her fan base not to be complacent amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The “Younger” star used Instagram to issue a stern warning to the “millennial assholes” socializing in large groups who could be carriers for the virus without showing symptoms and spread it to vulnerable populations.

“To all you young millennial assholes that keep going out and partying: Go home,” Duff told her followers on Sunday. “Stop killing old people please.”

- Hilary Duff pic.twitter.com/CE8O8Tvf1X — Ξvan Ross Katz (@evanrosskatz) March 16, 2020

Despite warnings from top officials encouraging social distancing over the weekend, photos of crowded bars, parks and music venues made the internet rounds.

The lack of response prompted National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Anthony Fauci to implore young people to “hunker down significantly more,” even though the virus has disproportionately impacted the high-risk populations like the elderly and those with diabetes, heart disease or lung disease.

“Even though you don’t get seriously ill, you could bring it to a person who would bring it to a person that would bring it to your grandfather, your grandmother or your elderly relative,” Fauci said. “That’s why everybody’s got to take this seriously, even the young.”

Earlier in the week, the “Lizzie McGuire” alum spoke out about the lack of available testing in the United States, emphasizing just how important it is to take individual action in a time of such uncertainty.

“These are scary times. We all have to stay calm but be smart,” she wrote. “Take the precautions to stay healthy and keep our mothers and fathers and grandparents risk low until this passes. Love to all.”

Duff joined a chorus of celebrities calling for their fans to take social distancing seriously, with both Ariana Grande and Taylor Swift also bluntly addressing the behavior of young people amid the coronavirus outbreak.

“The ‘we will be fine because we’re young’ mindset is putting people who aren’t young and/or healthy in a lot of danger. You sound stupid and privileged and you need to care more about others. like now,” Grande wrote, adding in a separate tweet that “your hip hop yoga class can fucking wait i promise.”