Hilary Duff tied the knot with fiancé Matthew Koma in a backyard ceremony in Los Angeles over the weekend.

Now, the “Lizzie McGuire” star is giving fans what they really want and revealing all the gorgeous details about the Jenny Packham gown she wore. The actor recorded one of her wedding dress fittings for Vogue, which also featured an interview with Packham herself.

The designer told Vogue that she constructed Duff’s ivory, bespoke gown from a crepe material, adding cape-like sleeves, “empowered shoulders,” an open back and a flowing train to complete the dress’s modern look. Above all, the designer said that she just wanted the actor to feel “confident” in the bold look.

YouTube/Vogue

“I feel really comfortable. I feel like it’s everything that I dreamed of,” Duff says in the video after getting her “statement dress” on. “The shoulders are so exciting to me ― it’s really what I wanted. It has structure, but it’s clean and simple.”

The gown also includes 100 buttons and the bride and groom’s initials embroidered in white, alongside the date of their wedding, on the gown. There’s also a sweet nod to Duff’s two children: Luca, 7, from her previous marriage to hockey player Mike Comrie, and Banks, 14 months, whom she shares with Koma.

“There’s Luca’s and Banks’ [initials] and they’re part of our ceremony and, obviously, the biggest part of our life,” Duff said with a smile, at 5:04 in the video. “Maybe someday Banks will want to wear my dress. She can add to it.”

Duff and Koma began dating in 2017. In October 2018, the “Younger” actor gave birth to Banks.

Earlier this year, Koma proposed to the star. She dished on the actual proposal in her video for Vogue, sharing that after a long day of work for her, the two went on a walk in the Dumbo neighborhood of Brooklyn.

The musician presented Duff with a book he’d created about their relationship that ended with a real diamond ring sitting in an orange cut-outon the last page.

“It was so sweet and really special and really simple, which is very much how we are and how we operate,” Duff said, beginning to cry in the Vogue video.

“Oh my god, I’m feeling extra emotional right now,” she added, starting to wipe away tears.